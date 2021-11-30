Ruth Langsford's £19 M&S blouse is perfect for Christmas parties

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Returning to our screens for Tuesday's episode of Loose Women, Ruth Langsford just delivered some serious style inspiration for the Christmas party season – and we're taking note.

Stepping out in a striking star print blouse by one of her favourite brands, Marks & Spencer, the presenter teamed her black and red shirt with tailored trousers and matching stilettos.

Ruth teamed her M&S blouse with tailored trousers and heels

Rocking her signature blonde bob, Ruth accessorised her outfit with a demure silver jewellery set. A picture of radiance as she dusted her eyes in a soft brown shadow, the TV star polished off her makeup with a subtle hint of honey-hued blusher and a pale pink lip gloss.

Perfect for Christmas parties, Ruth's statement blouse retails at an affordable £19.50, but you better act quick – it's already flying off of the virtual shelves. Made with recycled polyester, M&S' timeless design features a sharp collared neckline and a flattering button-through front.

Star Print Shirt, £19.50, Marks & Spencer

A versatile addition to your wardrobe, style it with a pencil skirt and heels for a more formal feel. Heading to the office? Take a leaf out of Ruth's book and coordinate your new favourite top with slim-fit trousers.

When it comes to her on-screen appearances, Ruth is a loyal fan of Marks & Spencer, and she often shops at the high street brand. Back in October, the mum-of-one layered a khaki two-piece suit from M&S over a statement leopard print blouse by Mint Velvet as she helmed the Loose Women panel.

Nailing business chic in her tailored co-ord, the presenter delivered a masterclass in accessorising, as she added silver hooped earrings and a demure diamond necklace into the mix – so chic.

VIDEO: Ruth Langsford dazzles in festive sparkles

Since launching her hugely successful QVC collection, Ruth has become one of TV's most fashion forward presenters, and she recently delighted fans with an exciting new announcement.

Taking to Instagram last week, the presenter unveiled her latest style pick for the holiday season – the 'Sparkle Tunic Shirt' from her QVC range. Pairing her shimmering blouse with a pair of fitted black trousers, Ruth chatted to the camera in front of a beautifully decorated Christmas tree. "Join me & @officialjackiekabler tonight on @qvc I will be showing you my new sparkle tunic shirt," she said.

