Frankie Bridge looks unreal in the slinkiest satin dress

Frankie Bridge wowed fans on Sunday when she posed in a slinky pink dress - and looked seriously amazing. The Loose Women star's fans were thrilled to see the stunning £75 number is actually from high street favourite Nobody's Child.

Frankie's 1.5 million Instagram fans rushed to get a closer look at the satin dress, which is the perfect shade of pink and crafted in a slinky, luminous fabric. The three-quarter length balloon sleeves and bias-cut midi length make it an absolute dream to wear. The Saturdays star also revealed the dress is made from sustainable fabric, so it's a winner for the environment too!

Every week, I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here! fans check in to see Frankie's latest #FrankieFaves post where they expected to see a handful of her top picks from a variety of well-known high street brands.

In a sweet video where fans caught a glimpse of Frankies "little sidekick" dog, Terrabies, Frankie announced: "This weekend is all about Nobody's Child because you guys seem to love their dresses as much as I do. So I'm going to be doing a few of their dresses, a little bit of their gym gear, some jeans, shirts. So a little bit of everything!"

Frankie stunned in slinky pink

Frankie selected eight of her favourite items to model from her new capsule wardrobe and posted: "For this week's #frankiesfaves … I’ve teamed up with one of my go to brands @nobodyschild to pick my faves (obvs) … from their new Spring collection."

Frankie was fabulous in leopard print

Loving Frankie's looks? They're all still shoppable on the Nobody's Child website - and we especially love the leopard print 'Ciara Midi Dress', which retails at £75.

Frankie's fans really missed her last week and she explained that she was away for her best friend Charlotte Aukim's wedding. Frankie wore a stunning ivory and silver sequin fishtail gown by Club L London to the countryside wedding and between the sunshine and the expertise of her makeup artist Malin Coleman she was glowing.

Pink Ciara Dress, £75, Nobody's Child

Blue Print Ciara Dress, £75, Nobody's Child

Speaking of glowing, Frankie recently shared a hilarious and candid insight into her and husband Wayne Bridge's bedside routine which includes a lymphatic drainage tool Body Ballancer a giant pair of trousers that reduces puffiness and tightness in the legs. The trousers are lined with air chambers that inflate and deflate, mimicking a lymphatic drainage massage, designed to boost circulation and reduce cellulite.

An advocate of looking good and wellbeing starting from the inside, Frankie has previously spoken to Women's Health about starting hot yoga two years ago: "It was something I'd been wanting to try for ages." Explaining that it requires willpower, "I mean it's hard work - and so sweaty it’s unreal - but it's also calm. I couldn't just sit there and meditate all morning - that's not really my thing." As a mum-of-two young boys, it sounds like morning meditation is off the table and that stamina building is key.

So, it's no wonder that Frankie has such energy and enthusiasm for fashion – and looks lovely in everything.

