Katie Holmes is a spring goddess in sunshine yellow dress

Getting into the spirit of spring, Katie Holmes just delivered some serious style inspiration as she headed to the Kate Spade Fall 2022 Collection presentation.

Making a chic appearance at the star-studded event on Thursday, the actress was joined by fellow A-listers Emma Roberts and Rosario Dawson at the label's New York townhouse

Katie teamed her sunshine yellow dress with a white cardigan and a tan clutch bag

Embracing the new season, Katie stepped out in a sunshine yellow floral dress that's perfect for spring. Accessorising with a lightweight white cardigan and a quirky croissant-style clutch, the mum-of-one looked absolutely radiant.

Wearing her brunette locks down in loose curls, Katie rocked a natural and dewy makeup combo. She paired a brown smokey eye with a touch of mascara, rosy blusher and a berry-kissed lip to match – gorgeous!

She was joined by Emma Roberts and Rosario Dawson at the Kate Spade event

Unfortunately, Katie's exact outfit is not yet available to shop, but in the meantime, keep an eye on Kate Spade's new-in section.

Posting a number of snaps on Instagram, the label gave fans a rare glimpse inside the event, writing:

"Come on in! The Kate Spade New York townhouse is ready to welcome you. We hosted our housewarming, joined by @emmaroberts, @rosariodawson, @katieholmes and others. We treated our guests to a sneak preview of our upcoming fall 2022 collection—swipe to see more.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Dawson's Creek star Katie Holmes reveals who was a better kisser, Pacey or Dawson

"At the kate spade New York townhouse, we celebrate all of life's moments with meaning. Each room is inspired by our new book, 'celebrate that! occasions,' which guests will be gifted during their visit. Explore, interact and get inspired—grab just-baked cookies and coffee, arrange flowers with an expert, hand-write a letter of gratitude and more."

It's been a busy week for Katie, who was also in attendance at the Oscars 2022 awards show. Keeping it classic in a black floor-length dress from Chloe complete with a cut-out waist, the Hollywood star looked absolutely sensational as she swept her tresses into a low ponytail.

