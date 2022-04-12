Christine Lampard's new Rixo dress is selling like hot cakes

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

How incredible did Christine Lampard look on Tuesday's This Morning? The stunning mother-of-two wowed onlookers in the most dazzling chocolate-coloured floral dress, which came from one of her favourite designers, Rixo.

We've hunted down the style and it's known as the 'Evie' dress. Priced at £449, it's described online as: 'Fluttery and effortlessly feminine'.

Christine Lampard's 5 Style Lessons

The frock boasts georgette ruffles, a hand-painted daisy print, pure silk bodice, a modest V-neckline, butterfly sleeves, a waist-cinching, adjustable sash, and is loose fitting. In short, the perfect style! The raven-haired beauty added her favourite accessory - a pair of nude high heels.

The former One Show host is a bit of a fashionista and has recently released her second range with high street store Wallis. Speaking about her range, she told HELLO!: "When you look at it you feel like spring/summer. Lovely, tailored pieces that have followed on from the last collection. is a carefully curated edit of everything you need for the spring summer season."

Rixo ‘Evie’ Floral Midaxi Dress, £449, Farfetch

From chic tailoring to elegant skirts and timeless everyday styles. This collection is a celebration of spring, and pieces that will have you looking and feeling your very best."

Discussing mum life, the star still looks stylish, even when she is chasing after her children. But she has to have the correct footwear! She explained: "My mum uniform starts from the feet up and I work around it. As long as it involves a flat shoe. Something comfy to whip around in the car. Jeans and the white shirt from my collection, quite chilled if you have something to do after."

Brown Floral Satin Tie Back Midi Dress, £33.99, New Look

Speaking of shoes, the TV star has the best style tip: "If you have enough room in your bag, always have your heels with you so you can go from day to night. My new collection represents this as there is an outfit for every occasion, that goes with flats and heels."

