Jane Moore stuns in the perfect M&S summer frock - look

If there's anyone we can rely on for everyday summer style inspiration, it's Jane Moore. The Loose Women host owns a plethora of colourful frocks from high street brands – so thankfully for us, a new dress ensemble is always on the cards from the beloved TV presenter.

Jane, 60, wowed fans in an orange floral midi dress by Marks and Spencer on Friday. Featuring a warming coral hue, a blossom peppered print, a rounded neckline, long sleeves and a romantic cinched empire waistline, the dress elevated Jane's sartorial prowess to a whole new level.

The star completed her outfit with a pair of wedged heels from Office boasting crossover tan-toned straps. She wore her signature blonde crop down in her go-to straightened style and opted for a camera-ready makeup blend.

A supple complexion, a pale pink lip, a light dusting of blush and some defined black eyeliner highlighted the host's natural radiance.

Jane looked incredible in orange

Jane took to social media to share the look with fans online. She captioned the charming snap of the dress: " Summer…lovin’ this frock from @marksandspencer which can go equally well with flats, trainers or my @officeshoes wedges. Have a great weekend everyone! @loosewomen @mothershoppers @donnamaylondon."

The star dazzled fans with her high street number

Friends and followers adored Jane's fairy-tale frock and were quick to gush over the star's new wardrobe addition. "Love it! And love you in it!" one friend commented, while another follower added: "Lovely! My favourite colour." A third penned: "Lovely lady you always look fabulous," and a fourth agreed, saying: "You look amazing. I love that dress and colour."

If you couldn't agree more and would love to get your hands on Jane's dress, then you're in luck. Her dreamy frock is still available to buy online.

Cupro Rich Floral Round Neck Midaxi Dress, £79, Marks and Spencer

From weddings to garden parties, picnics to classy coffee mornings out, this number is a solid seasonal staple – perfect for any occasion.

Jane recently served up off-duty elegance in another M&S number. She stepped out in a khaki shirt midi dress by the popular British brand. Featuring a belted waistline, a classic collar, an autumnal hue, subtle side pockets, button-down detailing and relaxed linen fabric, the dress was a functional fashion statement.

