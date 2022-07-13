We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Another day, another incredible outfit for the gorgeous Christine Lampard! The stunning ITV star is on Loose Women this week and she's never looked so chic.

READ: Christine Lampard's £55 bodycon dress mesmerises Loose Women viewers

On Wednesday's show, the mother-of-two wore a delightful purple dress by Nobody's Child - a brand that so many celebrities and influencers are wearing right now, from Holly Willoughby to Alex Jones.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Christine Lampard's 5 Style Lessons

Christine's dress costs £49 and a few sizes are sold out already, so don't delay if you wish to invest. It's known as the 'Luna Midi Dress' and the website says of the style: "Expect compliments in our Luna midi dress. In a vintage-inspired shape with shirred cuffs, frills and a subtle leg slit, it's brought to life by a dreamy floral print. Luna's a good casual option but can also be dressed up if you have to go somewhere kind of fancy."

MORE: Christine Lampard's £10m monochrome mansion with husband Frank is so chic

The wife of Frank Lampard recently spoke to HELLO! and told us about her sustainable wardrobe.

She explained: "I do shop better than I have done in the past, I think before I buy now, instead of buying something new for the weekend. Now I think, what can I do with the piece, and will it be in my wardrobe for a long time before I buy. I’ve got better at selecting key staples that will last a long time that you will always have room for in your wardrobe.

Christine's dress:

Luna Midi Dress, £49.00, Nobody's Child

And her best style tip is all about the shoes.

READ: Christine Lampard marks the Jubilee in gorgeous dress

"If you have enough room in your bag, always have your heels with you so you can go from day to night. My mum uniform starts from the feet up and work around it. Something comfy to whip around in the car."

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.