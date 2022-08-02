Rochelle Humes looks so chic on This Morning in midi tea dress that’s perfect for summer

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Rochelle Humes wowed ITV viewers on Tuesday in the most stunning midi tea dress with a vintage-style neckline - and it’s the perfect wardrobe staple.

The This Morning presenter took to Instagram to share a series of stunning snaps wearing the cream Nobody’s Child dress, with fans rushing to the comments to find out how to get their hands on the elegant frock.

Rochelle teamed her Nobody's Child tea dress with a pair of taupe strappy heels

Thankfully, the Nobody’s Child dress is still available to shop at John Lewis. If you love it you'll need to hurry though, as it’s selling fast.

Get the look

Nobody's Child Rosie linen blend tea dress, £59, John Lewis

The midi dress features a vintage-style sweetheart neckline that’s so pretty, with elegant puffed sleeves and a super flattering leg slit.

Elevating the look with her accessories, Rochelle teamed the Nobody’s Child dress with a pair of square-toe strappy heels and delicate gold jewellery. As for her hair, the star opted for loose waves to round off the ultra-feminine ensemble. Lovely!

We recommend teaming the versatile dress with trainers and a denim jacket for an efflortlessy glam daywear look, or dress it up with a pair of heels and a clutch for a sophisticated ensemble.

If you want to snap up Rochelle's heels too, you’re in luck. The twin strap taupe heels are still available to shop on Pretty Little Thing - and they’re currently 59% off in the sale!

Towelling square-toe mule heels, was £25, now £10.25, PrettyLittleThing

The former Saturdays star, who recently renewed her wedding vows with husband Marvin after 10 years of marriage, shared the carousel of images on Instagram with the caption: “Hello Tuesday… Tune in now to @thismorning for an exciting show”.

Followers were quick to comment on the 33-year-old’s latest look. One fan wrote: “Beautiful! I need this dress”. Another added: “Stunning dress”.

If you want to snap up Rochelle’s dreamy dress you’ll need to act fast!

