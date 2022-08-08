Josie Gibson brings the sunshine in floral dress of dreams – and it's £29

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

We can always count on Josie Gibson to brighten up our screens and on Monday morning the fan favourite, quite literally, brought the sunshine in a brand new dress from Nobody's child.

Turning to the eco-friendly label, Josie debuted the 'Alexis Midi Dress', which retails at just £29, while presenting This Morning alongside her co-star, Craig Doyle.

Looking oh-so-chic in the vibrant yellow design, Josie's high street number is perfect for summer, and we predict a sellout!

Featuring a button-through front and easy-breezy fabric, this dreamy dress is easy to slip on and off depending on your destination and it can be styled with everything from sandals to trainers and heels.

Josie's vibrant yellow dress is available to shop in the Nobody's Child sale

Putting her own spin on the beautifully bright design, Josie chose to accessorise it with a pair of nude wedged sandals and silver hoop earrings.

A picture of radiance, the mum-of-one wore her glossy blonde hair down in loose curls and sported a natural and dewy complexion.

Emphasising her blue eyes with a dusting of brown smokey eyeshadow, Josie added a dash of mascara, rosy blusher and a high-shine taupe lipgloss to her gorgeous glowy look.

Alexis Midi Dress, £29, Nobody's Child

A fan of eye-catching colours and prints, Josie's on-screen wardrobe has become a major source of inspiration, and she's just launched a brand new collection alongside Very.

HELLO! got an early glimpse of the range, and we even chatted to Josie about her personal sense of style.

"My style is mixed!" she said. "I like a bit of everything, from flowy midi and maxi dresses to two pieces and even smart electric blue blazers."

She also opened up about her secret to body confidence:

"Everyone has something different which makes them feel confident, so you've got to find that and go from there," Josie explained. "I like fashion that I'm comfortable in and also flatters my shape."

