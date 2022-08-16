We found these Jennifer Lopez approved bags in the big Coach summer sale

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Jennifer Lopez is always looking stylish - and always toting the cutest bags! That’s why we were so excited to see that there are still some of her favorite styles are still in stock in the big Coach summer sale.

There's up to 30% off selected styles, and we spied a couple of models that we've also spotted in JLo’s wardrobe.

JLo had her Coach Field tote with her as she sat courtside with husband Ben Affleck during an NBA game

Jen has a couple of Coach Field totes in different sizes, and even brought the smaller one as her second-best accessory - next to new husband Ben Affleck, that is! - to an NBA game for date night.

Field Tote 22 with patches, was $495 now $346.50, Coach

Jen's handy carryall, which we spotted underneath her seat, has the signature Horse & Carriage print that Coach is known for. Right now you can score the cool Field Tote with NYC-themed patches – which we're sure Bronx native JLo would appreciate, or the denim look.

Field Tote 22 in denim, was $350 now $245, Coach

Remember Jen's cute Coach Willow shoulder bag?

Willow tote in cherry print, was $350 now $245, Coach

Well, the Willow tote is on sale in this amazing cherry print! And you'll save more than $100.

Jennifer has rocked a host of gorgeous Coach qulited styles, like the Madison, the Pillow Tabby and the Studio Shoulder Bag, which you can shop, too.

