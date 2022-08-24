Paige Thorne signs six-figure deal with Forever Unique - all the details! 

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Love Island star Paige Thorne has signed a six-figure deal with global fashion brand Forever Unique for her first ever collaboration.

Paige's unique style on the show was a hit with Love Island fans, and her collection will drop at the perfect time - in October ready for party season!

Paige with Forever Unique owner Seema Malhotra

As well as it being Paige's first ever collab, it's also Forever Unique’s first ever Love Islander partnership.

Owner of Forever Unique and star of the Real Housewives of Cheshire, Seema Malhotra, is said to have loved Paige from the very first episode and described her as the "absolute perfect fit" for the brand.

Talking about her new partnership, Paige said: "I love that Forever Unique offers wardrobe staples that last a lifetime. I wanted my collection to be a considered purchase, using high quality materials and taking me out of my comfort zone. This is a real pinch me moment, I can’t believe I have my very own collection with a brand I’ve loved for years!"

Paige toasting her new job wearing the Forever Unique black corset blazer, £89.99

The new party collection will showcase high-fashion, feminine shapes designed to elevate your look, with attention to detail being at the core.

The brand has so many dresses online that we can imaging Paige wearing for date night, we can definitely see her in this chic tuxedo dress!

Black tailored dress with pink collar, £129.99, Forever Unique

Seema said of the partnership "We are beyond excited to announce Paige as our latest celebrity signing! We were drawn to Paige immediately in the villa and love what she stands for as a strong,independent and driven female. She knows what she wants and that is at the core of our ethos as a brand. The new collection has been designed to make a statement and I can’t wait for you all to see it."

The Paige Thorne X Forever Unique collaboration launches in October.

