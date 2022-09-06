Christine Lampard celebrates Loose Women milestone in head-turning dress

On Monday's Loose Women, the gorgeous Christine Lampard graced the show in a stunning dress by royally-loved label ME+EM.

READ: Christine Lampard's & Other Stories dress is going to fly off the shelves

The mother-of-two went for the 'Ponte Seam Detail Dress' which costs £175 and is also available in black. The sleeveless frock is sleek and could be worn for any occasion. The website says of the style: "A bold, bright-blue hue saturates the ponte jersey tailoring defining this capped-sleeve dress granting it a statement-making aesthetic. Home to our signature intelligent design details, it effortlessly slots into your wardrobe and weekend ensembles."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Christine Lampard's 5 Style Lessons

The Northern Irish star took to Instagram to show off her new frock and said: "It's been two and a half years but our audience is back! @loosewomen. Dress from @me_andem @mothershoppers."

MORE: Christine Lampard's new blue outfit is a total show-stopper on Lorraine

As per Christine's Instagram caption, it was the first time since March 2020 that the show had a live studio audience! The studio has been empty apart from the Loose ladies due to the coronavirus pandemic for over two years, so it was a great turning point to get slowly back to normal with guests finally allowed back in. Bring on the cheering!

The 43-year-old has covered for Lorraine Kelly whilst the TV veteran was on holiday this summer and has had a blast!

The TV star took to Instagram at the weekend to reflect on her covering role and said: "It was my last day for the summer on @lorraine this morning. Thank you so much for tuning in! It’s officially the new autumn season on Monday when @lorrainekellysmith is back with a bang! Thank you @helenhandmakeup @mauriceflynn and @bronaghwebster for our early morning giggles."

Christine's dress:

Ponte Seam Detail Dress + Belt, £175, ME+EM

READ: Christine Lampard's polka dot dress has a sassy feature we bet you missed

Christine has previously spoken about presenting on her own in an interview with ITV, saying: "It’s more scary presenting by yourself because if something goes wrong, it’s up to you to fix it. You can kill a couple of minutes talking to another presenter, so it’s definitely more on edge when you are on your own. It’s certainly more stressful. But, saying that, Lorraine is such a well-oiled machine. Lorraine has everything so perfectly organised."

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.