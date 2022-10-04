Christine Lampard just wore the most sensational Rixo dress on Lorraine

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

On Monday, the gorgeous Christine Lampard stood in for Lorraine Kelly on her morning show and looked super stylish in the process.

The wife of former Chelsea footballer Frank Lampard donned a stunning blue patterned dress by Rixo, one of her favourite labels. We've tracked down the style, and the mix print number is known as the 'Kerrie' and costs £325.

WATCH: Christine Lampard's 5 Style Lessons

The website says of the style: "The Kerrie's sixties-inspired roll collar and high-low hem are some of RIXO's favourite vintage details, and you know we love to pre-clash hand-painted prints. Check out the squiggle-printed checkerboard and Alpine Blue Starlet, both inspired by vintage pieces, redrawn and coloured in complimentary hues by our designers."

Fans showered the star with praise over her outfit on her Instagram page. One wrote: "Christine your fashion sense is impeccable, always looking beautiful and manicured." Another quipped: "Love your style. You always look flawless!!"

Christine looked gorgeous in her Rixo dress

The Loose Women presenter also delighted her fans on Monday when she shared a tear-jerking photo of her two children, Patricia and Freddie, hugging their dad Frank Lampard as soon as he came home.

Christine's dress:

Kerrie roll-collar midi dress, £325, Rixo

"There's a lot of love when daddy comes through the door @franklampard [love heart emojis]," Christine captioned the sweet image.

Get the look!

Topshop Tall viscose blend mix print v neck midi dress in multi, £35, ASOS

Speaking to HELLO!, Christine spoke about Patricia being a big sister to little Freddie. She said: "She’s really good, apart from when Freddie takes her toys. She’s very loving and has adopted the phrase, ‘don’t do that Freddie, it's dangerous’, from me. That’s all she says at the moment, it's adorable. Recently, she has become a lot more grown up with him, more putting the arm around him than shoving him away. She’s very good."

And in terms of who is taking after who, she added: "Patricia is more like daddy with football, can kick a ball like a ten-year-old. Freddie is very smiley and loving and caring, knows what he wants which comes from us both. Haven’t quite worked him out yet!"

