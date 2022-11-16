Vogue Williams wows in romantic slip dress ahead of party season

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

It's mid-November which means it's time to start gearing up for party season. You know the drill – bring on the velvet, silk and satin and deck out your winter wardrobe with some shimmering pieces. In need of inspiration? Simply look to Vogue Williams, whose latest look from M&S is bound to incite fashion fervor.

Exclusive: Vogue Williams on baby number four with Spencer Matthews

Vogue, 37, redefined the meaning of glad rags as she stepped out in a romantic black slip dress boasting a midi fit, a sleek silhouette, a satin sheen and spaghetti straps. The number, which was sourced from the star's edit with Little Mistress, was paired with some simple black barely-there heels for the full wow-factor effect.

WATCH: Vogue Williams' children Theodore and Gigi meet their baby brother Otto for the first time

In the beaming images, Vogue wore her caramel locks down loose in perfectly curled waves and opted for a camera-ready beauty glow. A slick of crimson nail polish added a touch of allure to her monochrome attire, while a selection of chunky gold necklaces infused her aesthetic with a dose of dazzle.

SEE: Vogue Williams rocks bump-skimming bridal gown at 10,000-acre estate

If you're feeling somewhat tempted by Vogue's timeless dress, we think it's best to add to bag before it rapidly flies off the shelves.

Vogue Williams looked serene in the satin slip

Plus it's great for all smart evening occasions. As the website says: "Simple, sexy, sophisticated - everything a great LBD should be. Cut in a timeless slip shape, it's crafted from a sumptuous satin fabric that skims the body for a feel-good fit. Guaranteed to be your going-out go-to."

Black Satin Midi Slip Dress, £68, Little Mistress

Vogue Williams recently attended the "wedding of the year" on Friday – and she almost stole the show wearing a beautiful silk dress.

MORE: Inside Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews' family home with their 3 children

The mum-of-three looked exquisite in a custom green dress by SML London as she posed for some pre-wedding photos with her husband Spencer Matthews, who donned a classic tux. The couple certainly looked the part as they made their way to their friends, Chris Crosby and Studio White co-founder, Kara Keble-White's nuptials.

