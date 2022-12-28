Charlotte Hawkins wows in a red hot mini dress - and it's only £50 

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Charlotte Hawkins has been serving up some incredible outfits over the festive season, and her red mini dress on Wednesday's Good Morning Britain has proved to be a real winner.

And guess what?! It's on sale.

The 47-year-old TV star was styled by the show's stylist, Debbie Harper, who you can find on Instagram @debbiedresses.

Charlotte Hawkins wowing in a red dress from Warehouse

The stylist took to Instagram Stories to share a full length picture of Charlotte wearing the Warehouse dress which she teamed with bare legs and a pair of nude court shoes.

Red velvet mini dress, £50 (WAS £99.99), Warehouse

The mum-of-one has an enviable figure, and likes to stay in shape, but she doesn't spend hours in the gym. Revealing her fitness secrets to healthwellbeing.com , Charlotte said: "I started to re-evaluate my exercise routine after I had my daughter, Ella Rose. I needed to maximise my time as I felt like I never had a moment to myself, so I looked at ways of being smarter about how I could keep fit.

"That started first thing in the morning, when I would do two minutes of squats while brushing my teeth. Then during the day I would do more squats with her in my arms.

"My gym was around the house, using every item I could, whether that was running up and down the stairs, weighted step-ups or a few scissor jumps. I’ve kept that up whenever I can, and try to make the most of every spare minute.

"Even now I use Ella Rose’s swings for a quick bit of suspension training when I’m outdoors playing with her!"

She continued: "When I’m at Good Morning Britain, I start the day off at 4.30am by getting moving as soon as I arrive in my dressing room. Stretches, a few squats and some press-ups help wake me up.

"Running on the spot, sprinting up stairs, or a bit of shadow boxing helps get the blood pumping and makes a difference if you do it every day. The amount of time the average person spends at work is more than 90,000 hours of their life, so it’s worth thinking about how you could make some of that time work for you!"

