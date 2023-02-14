Christine Lampard looks sensational in romantic red midi dress with the most amazing detailing

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Christine Lampard dazzled ITV viewers with her stunning Valentine's Day look, wearing a gorgeous vintage-style red dress.

Standing in for Lorraine Kelly, Christine looked beautiful in the printed Rixo dress that featured a feminine silhouette, lightly puffed sleeves and a gorgeous white lace trim - as she presented Tuesday morning's episode of Lorraine. Thankfully, we've found the star's elegant midi - and it's still available to shop.

Venice Ditsy Dress, £265, Rixo

The mother-of-two teamed the romantic red dress with delicate jewellery, with her brunette locks styled in her signature soft waves, pushed to one side to highlight her pretty features. As for her makeup, Christine opted for a glam makeup look, consisting of a smokey eye, a touch of rosy blush and a glossy pink lip. Lovely!

Christine looked stunning in red to mark the occasion

Styled by the show's stylist, Bronagh Webster, the figure-flattering Rixo dress can be cinched at the waist with a belt to enhance the silhouette, and the lace-trimmed sleeves perfectly complete the timelessly classic style. We recommend teaming the midi frock with a pair of white trainers or chunky boots for an effortless daywear look, or opt for a pair of black pointed-toe heels and a crossbody bag for an elevated evening ensemble.

Christine revealed in the show that she made a touching gesture to her daughter this Valentine's Day, creating a sweet unicorn card for her after the four-year-old had announced she wanted to receive the sweet card for the occasion.

