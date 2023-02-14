We still can’t get over Ranvir Singh’s £40 bodycon dress at the BRITs

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

If in doubt, a little black dress never fails - something Ranvir Singh clearly took on board when she chose her outfit for the 2023 BRIT Awards on Saturday night.

The Good Morning Britain presenter looked gorgeous as she walked the red carpet alongside her co-host Kate Garraway, wearing a figure-hugging bandage dress from Forever Unique.

Ranvir Singh and Kate Garraway at the 2023 BRIT Awards

The sleek LBD falls just above the knee and features a cross-over neckline, gathered bodice and removable belt, which creates a flattering hourglass silhouette. It’s still available to shop online in sizes S-L and currently on sale for just £40.

Black draped bodice bandage dress, £40 (WAS £89), Forever Unique

Ranvir styled the bodycon dress with a clutch bag, delicate jewellery and black strappy stilettos for a chic and understated ensemble. She completed the look with a smokey eye and her hair styled in stunning waves.

It’s an unexpected look for the 45-year-old mum-of-one who we often see wearing bold prints and bright colours. The Forever Unique dress is also available (and on sale) in hot pink, so we wouldn’t be surprised to see Ranvir stepping out in this sometime soon. It’s the perfect piece for the new season.

