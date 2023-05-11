Loose Women's Jane Moore floors fans in waist-cinching lemon dress

Jane Moore had fans flooding her Instagram page with compliments on Thursday after she posted a photo of her lemon-yellow ME+EM dress, worn on the latest episode of Loose Women.

The presenter and journalist looked beautiful in the summery dress, which featured a flattering fit-and-flare silhouette and a full, flirty skirt – though she admitted that the weather wasn't quite reflecting her choice of outfit.

"You can’t fail to feel cheerful in this dress," she wrote, adding: "It makes me feel as though summer is here, but sadly the weather has other ideas."

© Instagram / @janepmoore Jane Moore looked beautiful in her yellow ME+EM dress

Fans quickly reacted to the pretty shade of the dress, with one writing: "Oh wow! You look amazing," and another adding: "The dress is beautiful, as is the person wearing it, yellow is most definitely your colour."

A further follower wrote: "Gorgeous on you!"

Shop Jane's dress

Jane's latest Loose Women look is ME+EM's 'Lace Fit And Flare Midi Dress + Belt', which is made in a pretty floral lace with a flattering tie-waist. She was dressed, as always, by her stylists Bertie Bowen and Gemma Shanley, known as 'Mothershoppers' on Instagram.

The brand says of Jane's new dress: "The epitome of spring, this fit-and-flare dress heralds the season's arrival with a bright sunshine hue and intricate lace detailing that is emphasised through the semi-sheer sleeves."

It costs £350 and is currently available to shop in all sizes.

Jane has been wearing plenty of gorgeous outfits lately, and looked particularly smart last week as she reported from the palace for Loose Women on Friday. Choosing a bold pink double-breasted trouser suit, she told fans that the weather played havoc with her broadcast.

In anticipation of the weekend, she wrote: "Well that was fun. Reporting from the Palace for @loosewomen ahead of the big event tomorrow and this photo was taken seconds before the heavens opened and a thunder clap took out our satellite dish and sound. The great British weather, eh?

"But thankfully we got it sorted before the end of the show. King Charles gave us a wave on his way in and out of the Palace and US First Lady Jill Biden went past with a convoy that seemed to stretch for miles. All very thrilling. Tomorrow, I’ll be watching on TV from a friend’s house and will raise a glass or three to our new king. Hope you have fun wherever you are."