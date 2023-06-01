Vogue Williams loves these £40 flattering M&S jeans that have 1.2k five-star ratings

From her glamorous red carpet looks to her cool off-duty outfits, Vogue Williams has become a total style icon. Now, the star has revealed her go-to flattering jeans - and they're less than £40.

Vogue took to Instagram to show off her Marks & Spencer mom jeans, which feature a flattering tapered leg and a high-waisted fit.

© Instagram Vogue styled her jeans with M&S's viral crossbody bag

The podcast host, who is married to Spencer Matthews, took to her Instagram stories to share a mirror selfie wearing the M&S trousers. She teamed the look with a fitted bodysuit, an oversized black blazer and the M&S crossbody bag that went viral online for being almost identical to the Celine Box Bag.

If you want to snap Vogue's staple jeans you're in luck, as the £40 trousers are available to shop in regular, petite and tall sizes.

Vogue looked stunning as she wore her hair in a voluminous blow-out style, accessorising with a selection of gold stacking jewellery to complete the effortlessly chic look.

The 37-year-old followed the Instagram post with a video revealing that she 'loves' the fitted jeans, and she's not the only one. The M&S jeans have racked up over 1.2k five-star reviews, with one satisfied customer writing: "An excellent fit and the best jeans for me. Thank you M&S for considering and designing jeans that make us feel good about ourselves."

Another added: "I love these jeans. They are so comfortable and look good too. They're the only jeans I have that don't make me want to change into my sweatpants when I get home."

Whilst a third wrote: "I have these in black and loved them so much that I got three more pairs. They're lovely for the summer."

© Instagram Vogue shared several snaps wearing the flattering jeans with her Instagram followers

The mom jeans come in seven colours including black, ecru, dark denim and light denim, and the slim fit with a tapered leg makes them perfect for styling with trainers, sandals, or heels.

Hello!'s Lifestyle & Commerce Director Leanne Bayley said: "I have these jeans in black, ecru and various shades of blue. To say I'm a fan of the £39.50 M&S Mom Jeans would be an understatement. My advice to you would be to make sure you can see some ankle if you buy them - if you don't see ankle they tend to look a bit unflattering. I love to wear mine with my Veja trainers (you can see an edit of other perfect white pumps here) a white tee and a blazer."

If you want to snap up Vogue's £40 jeans you should add them to your basket soon. See you at the checkout!

