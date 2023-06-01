Vogue Williams loves these £40 flattering M&S jeans that have 1.2k five-star ratings

From her glamorous red carpet looks to her cool off-duty outfits, Vogue Williams has become a total style icon. Now, the star has revealed her go-to flattering jeans - and they're less than £40.
Vogue took to Instagram to show off her Marks & Spencer mom jeans, which feature a flattering tapered leg and a high-waisted fit.
The podcast host, who is married to Spencer Matthews, took to her Instagram stories to share a mirror selfie wearing the M&S trousers. She teamed the look with a fitted bodysuit, an oversized black blazer and the M&S crossbody bag that went viral online for being almost identical to the Celine Box Bag.
If you want to snap Vogue's staple jeans you're in luck, as the £40 trousers are available to shop in regular, petite and tall sizes.
Vogue looked stunning as she wore her hair in a voluminous blow-out style, accessorising with a selection of gold stacking jewellery to complete the effortlessly chic look.
The 37-year-old followed the Instagram post with a video revealing that she 'loves' the fitted jeans, and she's not the only one. The M&S jeans have racked up over 1.2k five-star reviews, with one satisfied customer writing: "An excellent fit and the best jeans for me. Thank you M&S for considering and designing jeans that make us feel good about ourselves."
Another added: "I love these jeans. They are so comfortable and look good too. They're the only jeans I have that don't make me want to change into my sweatpants when I get home."
Whilst a third wrote: "I have these in black and loved them so much that I got three more pairs. They're lovely for the summer."
The mom jeans come in seven colours including black, ecru, dark denim and light denim, and the slim fit with a tapered leg makes them perfect for styling with trainers, sandals, or heels.
Hello!'s Lifestyle & Commerce Director Leanne Bayley said: "I have these jeans in black, ecru and various shades of blue. To say I'm a fan of the £39.50 M&S Mom Jeans would be an understatement. My advice to you would be to make sure you can see some ankle if you buy them - if you don't see ankle they tend to look a bit unflattering. I love to wear mine with my Veja trainers (you can see an edit of other perfect white pumps here) a white tee and a blazer."
If you want to snap up Vogue's £40 jeans you should add them to your basket soon. See you at the checkout!
NOW SHOP
11 best high street jeans for women 2023: From M&S’ stretchy jeans to Topshop’s best-selling Jamie
M&S just dropped its £25 Summer Beauty Bag worth £155 - and it's going to sell out fast
These TikTok-approved M&S trousers are the ultimate workwear staple - and they're £28