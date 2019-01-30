﻿
These Marks & Spencer shoes will have everyone thinking they're Chanel

We won't tell if you don't

Sophie Hamilton
If like us you've been lusting after the Chanel beige and black sling backs for some time, this news is going to make your day – and maybe even your season. Our trusty high street friend M&S has only gone and brought out a near perfect replica that we want to buy RIGHT NOW. We actually can't believe how amazing the M&S pair are – similar cute black toe and just the right kitten heel. Love! Marks are selling their Leather Block Heel Slingbacks for just £39.50, which is a complete bargain compared to Chanel's £650 goatskin and grosgrain pair. Granted, they are beautiful quality but if there's a dupe to be had, we're there.

The M&S slingback

Let's take a close look at the gorge M&S slingbacks (we warn you, there's going to be major hysteria over these – influencers and celebs are mad on the Chanel version). So, they're made from leather and are all about comfort with Insolia technology. That's what we love about M&S… style minus the sore feet!

The Chanel slingback

When we checked, the online shop still has most sizes available but sizes 3, 4, 7.5 and 8 are currently out of stock, although you might find them instore.

Yep, so we can totally see ourselves rocking every spring trend in these babies. Work to bar, brunch to shopping – basically the perfect all-round heel. We're in.

