We may be missing Christmas right now, but if there's one thing that keeps us going, it's the thought of a new dress for the season and thanks to influencer Erica Davies, we've found just the frock. The fashion and interior guru shared a series of snaps of her styling up Marks & Spencer's new printed shirt dress - which is part of their Autograph collection - and it's a beauty. The £59 number is navy blue with a series of abstract splashes of colour featured all over. It has an open collar neckline and a handy belted waist, which gives way to a flowing, pleated skirt.

Printed Shirt Midi Dress, £59, Autograph @ Marks & Spencer

Taking to Instagram, Erica shared five snaps of her wearing the dress in different styles, and we are so taking inspiration from each one. She said: "I haven't made any resolutions this year (not for me, pal), but if I had, it would be that new purchases need to be bad multitasking mothers. I want to know that whatever is coming into my wardrobe needs to be able to morph, like a style superhero, into different looks to make its stay with me worthwhile. For this paid partnership with Marks & Spencer, I wanted to test that out, with a new-in shirt dress from their Autograph collection. First off, a shirt dress (any shirt dress) is QUEEN of the multi tasker - you definitely don't need to just wear it as a dress. Secondly, it’s flattering, so works for all shapes. This one has quite a bold print, which can often make it tricky to style multiple ways, but here, the splashes of colours within are really useful (white, ochre, pistachio and terracotta). Plus the base of it is navy - which makes it much more versatile."

Style 1

In the first snap, she wore the frock udone from the waist, worn over a rust satin skirt and used a sash belt, taken from a trench coat, tied at the front.

Style 2

In the second, she wore the frock over a navy and white H&M striped polo neck, with a pair of white jeans and sandals.

Style 3

For the third, she teamed it with a rust polo neck, a pair of black satin, wide-leg cropped trousers and white leather trainers with a fabulous headband.

Style 4

In the fourth, Erica wore the dress without the built-in belt, but with a gorgeous pistachio blazer and navy knee-high flat boots.

Style 5

And lastly, the creator of The Edited wore the frock on its own in all its glory, with sandals. The dress is selling out fast - so get in there quick, ladies, we know we will be...

