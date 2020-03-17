M&S’s new jumpsuit is the comfy spring buy we’ve always wanted

There’s no denying that the days are getting warmer now, and while many of us are spending much of our time isolating at home, we’re dreaming of spring/summer fashion - and right at the top of our wishlist for future wear is Marks & Spencer’s new utility jumpsuit. The high street store has created the perfect all-in-one, and shared a picture online captioned: "Just Landed: the short-sleeved khaki jumpsuit that’ll rev up your morning routine.”
We’re obsessed with the flattering and easy-to-wear style, and it seems like we’re not the only ones. Followers loved the cool style, commenting: “Oh my goodness I need this,” and: “This is cute and comfy”. We have to agree - not only does it come in an easy-to-wear linen-blend fabric it’s loose and breezy, making it perfect for throwing on when you just don’t know what to wear. We’d add block-heel sandals for work, or style with trainers for the weekend - and at just £55, the cost-per-wear will be so low.
It’s currently available in three different colours: neutral, coffee, and sage. We particularly love the green option, which is a huge colour trend for this season, but it’s selling out fast online so you’ll have to be quick if you want one for yourself!
It’s not the only knock-out jumpsuit M&S has launched this season. Last month they introduced their denim boiler suit and immediately fashion lovers rushed to snap it up. The zip-front D-ring belt all-in-one is a great timeless buy if you fancy a change from jeans, and is equally easy to style with trainers. Even better, it’ll last for years to come.
