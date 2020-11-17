We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

The Duchess of Cambridge has been spotted wearing Ghost on several occasions in the past, so we imagine she's just as delighted as the rest of us to hear that the brand has teamed up with Marks & Spencer to release a new limited-edition collection.

Available just in time for the winter season, M&S X Ghost will launch ten stunning dresses for women and three frocks for children designed by Ghost London on Thursday 19 November.

We're talking mini and midi lengths, floral prints and statement collars, all of which are described as "extremely flattering, easy to wear, and can be dressed up or down" by Maddy Evans, Head of Womenswear Buying.

And there are several styles that would fit right into Kate Middleton and her daughter Princess Charlotte's wardrobe!

If the Duchess' famed Alessandra Rich number, her tartan Emilia Wickstead emsemble and her Beulah London shirt dresses are anything to go by, we think it's safe to say that statement collars are a go-to for Kate.

Kate Middleton loves a statement collar!

Luckily, the new collection includes a blue floral midi and a black mini dress featuring the same contrasting white collar.

Collared blue dress, £79, M&S X Ghost

The brunette beauty also gave royal fans a look into her festive wardrobe in 2019 when she filmed A Berry Royal Christmas, with Mary Berry. The royal's ruby frock by Alessandra Rich featured white polka dots and a petal pattern, with a high-neck and long sleeves.

The Duchess wore a pretty ruby frock by Alessandra Rich on A Berry Royal Christmas

Fans of the style can pick up a lookalike from the M&S X Ghost collection, with the same bright colour and polka dots.

Red polka dot dress, £79, M&S X Ghost

Meanwhile, Kate delighted royal fans when she made a surprise appearance on BBC One's The Big Night In alongside husband Prince William and their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Kate's blue Ghost dress sold out almost immediately

Wearing a beautiful blue Ghost dress for the occasion, which quickly sold out, Kate coordinated with her daughter Charlotte, who looked sweet in her own floral dress.

There are three matching dresses for kids, including a mini-me of this floral design

For £69, we imagine Kate will have her eye on Ghost's new pastel-coloured floral design, while she may even want to pick up some of the mini-me versions for her five-year-old to wear in the future.

Designed to coordinate with the womenswear, the star-print and floral kids frocks retail for between £30-36 and are available in sizes 6-14 years. We'll be keeping an eye out for the mother-daughter duo's matching ensembles!

