11 stylish Christmas gifts for mum to guarantee you’re the favourite child this Xmas

Carla Challis
Looking for a thoughtful, last minute Christmas gift for your mum this year? Scroll on for our edit of the most stylish Christmas gifts for Mum from Harvey Nichols that'll be delivered in time for Xmas
Looking for last minute Christmas gifts for the most important woman in your life, your mum? Fear not, not only is there still time to shop the best gifts for mum this Christmas but if you want to cement yourself as the favourite child this festive season, we’ve got you covered with our pick of some seriously stylish Christmas presents for your mum. No need to thank us.
There's luxurious cashmere she more than deserves, thoughtful jewellery that shows how much you love her and plenty of beauty gifts and stocking fillers too. And if you’re a mum yourself, consider this your very own Christmas list full to copy and paste to your family. You deserve it!
And if you can't actually be with your mum this Christmas due to restrictions, we think she'd let you off the gift wrapping to have one of these gorgeous gifts from Harvey Nichols under the tree from you.
Best luxury Christmas gifts for mum
Dinny Hall double pearl studs, £350, Harvey Nichols
These beautiful double pearl studs are small enough for everyday wear, but special enough that she’ll treasure them forever.
Johnstons of Elgin cashmere gift set, £300, Harvey Nichols
It’s been a year and this cashmere set is just what your mum deserves.
Golden Goose sneakers, £360, Harvey Nichols
Michelle Obama is a massive fan of Golden Goose, and they’re spot on for turning a supermarket trip into a fashion show.
Best beauty Christmas gifts for mum
Sarah Chapman The Skinesis Stars, £45, Harvey Nichols
Give her the gift of gorgeous skin with this mini at-home facial kit.
Maison Francis Kurkdjian Mon Beau Sapin candle, £60, Harvey Nichols
This stunning candle not only looks beautiful but smells divine too.
Chanel hand cream, £52, Harvey Nichols
With all the hand washing we've been doing this year, your mum deserves a pretty special hand cream - and there's none quite as chic as Chanel's.
Estee Lauder White Linen gift set, £56, Harvey Nichols
A crisp, fresh fragrance, it is just the thing your mum needs for spring.
Best stocking fillers for mum
Charbonnel et Walker pink Himalayan salted caramel truffles, £14.95, Harvey Nichols
Charbonnel et Walker are the doyennes of truffles – swap Mum's usual champagne truffles for this flavour.
Olivia Rubin face mask, £10, Harvey Nichols
This pastel rainbow face mask is so jolly, it'll brighten up those January blues.
Manchester gin, £19.95, Harvey Nichols
Manchester gin is a boutique brand, and this new blend is infused with raspberry. Yum.
111Skin The Aesthete's Wallet, £25, Harvey Nichols
