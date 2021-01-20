We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Baby, it's cold outside! As temperatures continue to drop, we're wrapping up warm this winter and we don't know about you, but we're after a bargain. Thankfully, M&S just dropped a huge sale on coats and jackets, with up to 30% off - this kind of sale hardly ever happens! Whether you're after a quilted puffer coat or a timeless trench, we can all bundle up this season without breaking the bank! Here are some on our wish list right now...

Belted coat, was £59 NOW £41.30, Marks & Spencer

This cosy design is selling like hotcakes! It also comes in beige.

Quilted puffer jacket, was £79 NOW £55.30, Marks & Spencer

You can never go wrong with a puffer coat! This quilted style reminds us of Kate Middleton's favourite Barbour jacket.

Turquoise overcoat, was £59 NOW £41.30, Marks & Spencer

Add a pop of colour to your winter wardrobe. We're in love with this bright turquoise number.

Blazer, was £59 NOW £41.30, Marks & Spencer

This figure-flattering blazer comes in two other colours – ivory and navy.

Checked coat, was £59 NOW £41.30, Marks & Spencer

Spruce up any outfit with this statement tailored coat. We can see Holly Willoughby rocking this checked style.

Trench coat, was £55 NOW £38.50, Marks & Spencer

Building a capsule wardrobe? Add a timeless trench to your collection.

Denim jacket, was £35 NOW £24.50, Marks & Spencer

Get ahead of the curve and shop your summer essentials early – you can never go wrong with a classic denim jacket.

Tweed blazer, was £59 NOW £41.30, Marks & Spencer

Meghan Markle vibes anyone? Marks & Spencer's Tweed Relaxed Blazer is a dead ringer for the Duchess' fringed bouclé jacket from Me+Em.

It's not just M&S that has huge offers on right now. If you're looking for a wardrobe refresh - the New Year sales are where it's at. From Barbour coats on sale at John Lewis to winter boots at Selfridges, check out our roundup of the best of the January sales.

