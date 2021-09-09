﻿
marks-and-spencer-autumn-winter

M&S' AW21 fashion collection is here - and you'll love every item

Arianna Chatzidakis

Searching for your new autumn/winter wardrobe? You’re in luck, because Marks and Spencer just dropped a new fashion collection, and it includes everything you could possibly need, from printed dresses to pretty shirts, and chunky knitwear to cosy outerwear.

And if that wasn’t good news enough, Marks and Spencer has also launched a brand-new shopping concept, dubbed The Edit, which features inspirational looks pulled together by experts, to provide styling ideas, and tips on how to wear one item in numerous ways. Could you even ask for more?

Marks-and-Spencer-holly-willoughby

Holly Willoughby wowed at the press event, wearing M&S Collection Floral High Neck Midi Tea Dress

Now it’s no secret that M&S fashion is a hit with the stars – perhaps because of the gorgeous designs of the clothes, the quality craftsmanship that goes into each and every piece, or the fact that the brand has a commitment to send no clothes to landfill and instead redistribute them through charity partners. Whatever reason, we spotted lots of celebrities, the likes of Holly Willoughby and Lilah Parsons, browsing the new AW21 range at M&S’ press day. Ooh!

The best things to buy from M&S this autumn/winter

marks-and-spencer-autumn-winter-fashion-7

Coat, £79; Jeans, £39.50; Boots £69; all from M&S

SHOP COAT   SHOP JEANS   SHOP BOOTS

Who said you had to choose between style and comfort? This everyday outfit certainly proves otherwise. And the weatherproof jacket, you ask? Let’s just say that we’ve already added it to our basket.

marks-and-spencer-autumn-winter-fashion-2

Blouse, £35; from M&S

SHOP BLOUSE 

Pair relaxed jeans with a pretty blouse and heeled shots for the perfect back-to-office look. We love.

marks-and-spencer-autumn-winter-fashion-3

Shirt, £35; Jacket, £59; Trousers, £35; all from M&S

SHOP SHIRT    SHOP JACKET    SHOP TROUSERS

Autumn is the perfect time to whip out a warmer colour palette in your wardrobe - think khaki, yellow and browns. Double points if you wear them together.

marks-and-spencer-autumn-winter-fashion-6

Coat, £69; Joggers, £15; Hoodie, £15; Trainers, £35; all from M&S

SHOP COAT   SHOP JOGGERS   SHOP HOODIE   SHOP TRAINERS

We’re calling it: you can’t go wrong with a classic trench coat. This year, marry yours with a bold colour for extra fashion credentials.

marks-and-spencer-autumn-winter-fashion-8

Dress, £45; Boots, £69; all from M&S

SHOP DRESS   SHOP BOOTS

Grunge up a floral dress with chunky boots for the day, and trade these in for heels in the evening for perfect party attire.

marks-and-spencer-autumn-winter-fashion-4

Coat, £79; Cardigan, £45; Trousers, £39.50; Belt, £17.50; all from M&S

SHOP COAT   SHOP CARDIGAN   SHOP TROUSERS   SHOP BELT

An outfit for whatever the weather – this muted tonal look is ideal for running errands or breezy winter walks. Now that’s what we call versatile.

marks-and-spencer-leather-jacket

You know what they say: a leather jacket never goes out of style. Snap up this one while stocks last!

Dress, £39.50; Jacket, £59; Boots, £45; all from M&S

SHOP DRESS   SHOP JACKET   SHOP BOOTS

marks-and-spencer-autumn-winter-fashion-10

Coat, £79; from M&S

SHOP COAT 

As we transition out of pastel summer clothes, opt for chic monochrome. Why? Because it’s cool, it’s effortless, and it makes a very bold statement.

marks-and-spencer-autumn-winter-fashion-9

Coat, £69; Joggers, £15; Hoodie, £15; all from M&S

SHOP COAT  SHOP JOGGERS   SHOP HOODIE   

We do love a teddy coat! As well as being cosy, they’re oh-so-warm. Choose one with in a neutral hue so you can really get your wear out of it, with every possible outfit.

marks-and-spencer-autumn-winter-fashion-1

Joggers, £15; Hoodie, £15; all from M&S

 SHOP JOGGERS   SHOP HOODIE   

Colour pop your way into the new season! We love the slimline silhouette of this loungewear duo.

marks-and-spencer-autumn-winter-fashion-5

Coat, £149; Dress, £250; Bag, £79; all from M&S

   SHOP COAT  SHOP DRESS   SHOP BAG

Oh, hello leather! Now this is a look that means business, and we’re obsessed with the camel colour theme.

Shop the AW21 collection from M&S here and in-store.

