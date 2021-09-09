M&S' AW21 fashion collection is here - and you'll love every item In partnership with M&S

Searching for your new autumn/winter wardrobe? You’re in luck, because Marks and Spencer just dropped a new fashion collection, and it includes everything you could possibly need, from printed dresses to pretty shirts, and chunky knitwear to cosy outerwear.

And if that wasn’t good news enough, Marks and Spencer has also launched a brand-new shopping concept, dubbed The Edit, which features inspirational looks pulled together by experts, to provide styling ideas, and tips on how to wear one item in numerous ways. Could you even ask for more?

Holly Willoughby wowed at the press event, wearing M&S Collection Floral High Neck Midi Tea Dress

Now it’s no secret that M&S fashion is a hit with the stars – perhaps because of the gorgeous designs of the clothes, the quality craftsmanship that goes into each and every piece, or the fact that the brand has a commitment to send no clothes to landfill and instead redistribute them through charity partners. Whatever reason, we spotted lots of celebrities, the likes of Holly Willoughby and Lilah Parsons, browsing the new AW21 range at M&S’ press day. Ooh!

The best things to buy from M&S this autumn/winter

Coat, £79; Jeans, £39.50; Boots £69; all from M&S

Who said you had to choose between style and comfort? This everyday outfit certainly proves otherwise. And the weatherproof jacket, you ask? Let’s just say that we’ve already added it to our basket.

Blouse, £35; from M&S

Pair relaxed jeans with a pretty blouse and heeled shots for the perfect back-to-office look. We love.

Shirt, £35; Jacket, £59; Trousers, £35; all from M&S

Autumn is the perfect time to whip out a warmer colour palette in your wardrobe - think khaki, yellow and browns. Double points if you wear them together.

Coat, £69; Joggers, £15; Hoodie, £15; Trainers, £35; all from M&S

We’re calling it: you can’t go wrong with a classic trench coat. This year, marry yours with a bold colour for extra fashion credentials.

Dress, £45; Boots, £69; all from M&S

Grunge up a floral dress with chunky boots for the day, and trade these in for heels in the evening for perfect party attire.

Coat, £79; Cardigan, £45; Trousers, £39.50; Belt, £17.50; all from M&S

An outfit for whatever the weather – this muted tonal look is ideal for running errands or breezy winter walks. Now that’s what we call versatile.

You know what they say: a leather jacket never goes out of style. Snap up this one while stocks last!

Dress, £39.50; Jacket, £59; Boots, £45; all from M&S

Coat, £79; from M&S

As we transition out of pastel summer clothes, opt for chic monochrome. Why? Because it’s cool, it’s effortless, and it makes a very bold statement.

Coat, £69; Joggers, £15; Hoodie, £15; all from M&S

We do love a teddy coat! As well as being cosy, they’re oh-so-warm. Choose one with in a neutral hue so you can really get your wear out of it, with every possible outfit.

Joggers, £15; Hoodie, £15; all from M&S

Colour pop your way into the new season! We love the slimline silhouette of this loungewear duo.

Coat, £149; Dress, £250; Bag, £79; all from M&S

Oh, hello leather! Now this is a look that means business, and we’re obsessed with the camel colour theme.

Shop the AW21 collection from M&S here and in-store.