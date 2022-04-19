The fan-favourite tummy-control Marks and Spencer swimsuit is back in stock - hurry!

It was a best-seller last year, and quickly sold out - now Marks & Spencer have re-released the most chic swimsuit of dreams, and trust us – you are going to want it.

Happy shoppers use two buzzwords over and over again for the piece, which features a V-shaped plunge, hidden tummy control and bust support. "Perfect" and "flattering" – it doesn’t get much better than that, does it?

Tummy control padded mesh swimsuit, £29.50, Marks and Spencer

Says one of the many five-star reviews: "I dithered about ordering this as I am an E/F cup but I ordered and I can say this is the most flattering and classy swimsuit I have owned in years, looks much more expensive than it is, makes me feel great!"

It’s a total bargain at £29.50 and is available in sizes 8 to 24. If you want to grab one then act fast, shoppers are snapping these up as the weather is hotting up and it's on course for another sell-out.

New for this year - it's also available in navy blue as well as black

Another plus point of this swimsuit is that you don’t sacrifice comfort for style. The stretchy ribbed fabric feels super nice on, and it’s fancy: patented Chlorine-resistant StayNew fabric means it stays strong and stretchy and pristine, swim after swim.

Although the general consensus is that it runs true to size, several shoppers found that sizing up gave them a better fit – so keep that in mind before ordering. Says one: “I’m a size 12 and this fitted well so didn’t need to size up but the 14 also fit well the 12 just gave me a few more curves!”

