This £25 Marks & Spencer bag looks just like the Celine crossbody - and it's flying off the shelves

Whenever we spot a designer lookalike, we're eager to snap it up right away - and we can see why this Marks & Spencer bag is selling like hotcakes. The crossbody bag is almost identical to the Celine Classic Box design, and shoppers have been going crazy for the designer dupe.

Coming in at just £25, the M&S crossbody is a dead ringer for the £3,000 Celine shoulder bag - and for a fraction of the price. If you love you'll need to hurry though, as it's selling fast.

Faux leather crossbody bag, £25, Marks & Spencer

Made from smooth faux leather, the crossbody bag features an adjustable shoulder strap, which can be removed to transform it into a clutch for evenings out. The gorgeous gold panel secures the bag with its magnetic fastening, and the lined interior has a zipped compartment for securing your belongings.

Just like the Celine bag, the design is so timeless, so it can be worn for any occasion. It comes in pink and porcelain, while the black version is currently sold out.

The bag has received glowing reviews on the Marks & Spencer site. One satisfied customer wrote: "Great classy clutch!! Very Celine-like, the croc leather adds that finish that makes this look a lot more expensive." Another added, "Beautiful bag - looks and feels a lot more expensive than it is."

The £25 accessory will make the perfect wardrobe staple for all year round. We recommend opting for the porcelain shade for a timeless everyday piece, or choose the vibrant pink to inject a pop of colour into an otherwise simple look.

Don't walk, run to grab the designer dupe before it sells out!

