Mango just dropped an almost identical dupe of the Celine crossbody bag - and it's going to sell out

Remember the sell-out Marks & Spencer bag that went viral for looking just like the Celine crossbody? Mango has just dropped its own version of the designer arm candy - and we're expecting it to fly off the shelves.

Retailing at £45.99, the Mango dupe is a fraction of the price of the £2,950 Celine Classic Box Bag. If it's anything like the TikTok famous M&S version you'll need to snap it up fast though, as it's highly likely to sell out.

Crossbody bag, £45.99, Mango

The Mango crossbody features a structured design that makes it look far more expensive than it is, with a gold clasp that looks just like the Celine box bag. It comes in black or brown, with an adjustable strap that has a stylish gold buckle. The bag is the ultimate staple for any occasion, and you'll be reaching for it for both day and evening wear.

TikTokers are already taking to the social media app to share the new Mango find. One user said in her video: "Can we just talk about Mango's new in bags please. They are amazing."

Other users rushed to the comments to share their love for the Mango crossbody. One wrote: "One thing about Mango is they'll make a great bag!" Another added: "Ahh do I need more bags? Nope, but I'm off to order."

Logo printed crossbody bag, £49.99, Mango

The timeless black crossbody isn't the only Mango bag that's chanelling Celine. Mango's printed logo bag also looks just like Celine's £2,500 Triomphe canvas bag - and it's £49.99.

Hurry! Bag the Mango designer dupe before it sells out.

