Holly Willoughby's former stylist Angie Smith surprises with ultra-chic M&S edit

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Holly Willoughby and her former fashion stylist Angie Smith were once inseparable 'work wives' – that is, Holly relied on Angie to dress her for all her work commitments, from This Morning to I'm A Celebrity and all the red carpet events in between.

And while the pair no longer work together since Angie relocated to Australia, it looks like they still have lots in common when it comes to fashion, since Angie recently announced a new online collaboration with Marks & Spencer, much like her former client Holly. See her styling up her favourite pieces from her edit below...

WATCH: Angie Smith shares her Marks & Spencer edit

Loading the player...

Angie – whose laidback, cool-girl style has led to her own major following online – has put together an edit of her favourite pieces for M&S (which are stocked both in Australia and the UK).

READ NEXT: Holly Willoughby’s Marks & Spencer flatform boots are finally back in stock

While Holly's collections for M&S often feature floral midi dresses and denim jumpsuits, Angie's picks seem to reflect her beachy lifestyle in Sydney, Australia.

SHOP ANGIE'S KEY PICKS

Linen Blend Tailored Waistcoat, £39.50, Marks & Spencer

Linen Blend Wide Leg Trousers, £39.50, Marks & Spencer

Leather Flatform Flip Flops, £39.50, Marks & Spencer

Cotton rich trouser suit, from £39.50, Marks & Spencer

Eva Bootcut Jeans, £22.50, Marks & Spencer

There's a linen co-ord featuring a chic waistcoat and wide-leg trousers, a pair of platform thong sandals and a slouchy denim-look cotton suit – as well as some more classic staples such as a trench coat and a white denim jacket. All in all, the edit features 12 pieces.

MORE: 5 must-have Marks & Spencer pieces Holly Willoughby has worn this month

The celebrity stylist has been busy on her Instagram page sharing her favourite ways to wear her picks, revealing that everything in the edit is under £100.

She introduced the surprise collaboration on Saturday, by writing: "I'm excited to share that my @marksandspencer 12 piece edit, plus reels on how to style it, will be live next week.

"And it goes without saying that the quality is amazing, I've been wearing the pieces since they arrived and ALL will be staying put in my wardrobe, so you'll be seeing a lot more of them. Psssssst, everything in the edit is under £100!"

She added: "My edit includes all the styles, colours and textures I wear on a daily basis. These items are my wardrobe staples and will become the building blocks of your wardrobe, too."

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.

Like this story? Sign up to our Hello! Fashion newsletter to get your weekly 'Fashion Fix' delivered straight to your inbox.