We were delighted to see the Duchess of Sussex looking so cosy and happy earlier this week, leaving her Vancouver Island home in Canada. The royal totally rocked weather-appropriate attire - in the form of a cream cable knit jumper from The Row, a pair of skinny jeans, a simple black tote bag by Cuyana and a pair of boots by Le Chameau - the same brand her sister-in-law the Duchess of Cambridge loves. But did you notice her jacket? She sported a khaki coat from Barbour, that had a textured lining and a faux fur trimmed hood. Sadly, Meghan's jacket was a pass-season buy, and would have cost around £200 at the time of purchase. But we've found a great alternative from Marks & Spencer, and it costs quite a bit less. The 'Quilted Borg Lined Parka' costs just £79 and comes in Meghan style olive, and a bold navy blue. It has a grown-on hood, adjustable waist and toggle hem, with two roomy front pockets that are lined with cosy fleece fabric.

Meghan looked cosy yet chic in her Barbour jacket

All sizes are currently available online - which is great news. Plus, it's racked up a fair few rave reviews online.

Get the look! Quilted Borg Lined Parka, £79, Marks & Spencer

One shopper said: "A great fitting parka. Really pleased with it. It was just what I wanted in both length and fit. I particularly like the cuff sleeves as they make them feel like a perfect length. It’s also lovely and warm but fairly lightweight."

Another added: "I've been after a coat like this for ages. It's perfect! It's lovely and warm but not heavy or bulky. It's got a drawstring at the waist which means you can pull it in to give you a nice shape."

"It also works well styled with trainers, wellies or heeled boots. Another feature is it has cuffed sleeves which I really like, it means the sleeves aren't too long. Very happy with my purchase!"

