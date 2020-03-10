Marks & Spencer have the most incredible dupe for Meghan Markle’s sellout jacket

Giving us major fashion inspiration, Meghan Markle stepped out for International Women's Day last week in a cream-coloured jacket while visiting a school in Dagenham - and we're still not over it. Revealing that her fringed bouclé jacket was from luxury designer, ME+EM, fans of the fashionable royal will no doubt be delighted to know that Marks & Spencer are now selling the most incredible dupe of the Duchess' sellout jacket.

Meghan made a surprise visit to a school in Dagenham wearing this cream bouclé jacket

White Tweed Blazer, £89, Marks & Spencer

Retailing at just £89, this ultra-chic and ultra-affordable tweed blazer bears an almost identical resemblance to Meghan's. Featuring a longline silhouette, gold statement buttons and a raw edge at the hem and neck, the stylish alternative from M&S channels military vibes with a streamlined and flattering fit. Making for the ultimate wardrobe essential, you can build the perfect desk-to-daywear ensemble by pairing your new jacket with a pencil skirt and nude heels. In search of laid-back weekend-wear? Coordinate with a white tee, blue jeans and trainers - perfection. Selling out fast, this high street alternative is still available in multiple sizes but our advice is to act fast and buy quick - we have a feeling this incredible dupe won't be around for long.

Meghan has been making headlines with her latest outfits

Revered for her royal fashion sense, just last week Meghan returned to the UK alongside her doting husband, Prince Harry, modelling a stunning blue dress from Victoria Beckham's collection. Dressed to impress, all eyes were on Meghan as she headed into the annual Endeavour Fund Awards. Accessorising her figure-hugging midi-dress with Manolo Blahnik BB heels and a navy clutch bag, the Duchess certainly made a stylish entrance upon her return from Canada. Completing her final royal engagement on Monday, the Duchess also wowed in an emerald Emilia Wickstead dress while attending a special service to celebrate Commonwealth Day. Expertly coordinating her caped dress with a green William Chambers hat and her trademark nude heels from Aquazzura, Meghan's most recent outfits have certainly proved that when it comes to style, she reigns supreme.

