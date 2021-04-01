Marks & Spencer's new striped dress is giving us major Meghan Markle vibes

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Remember when the Duke and Duchess of Sussex embarked on their royal tour of Fiji, New Zealand and Australia? Back in October 2018, all eyes were on Meghan after she stepped out in a stripey sundress from eco-friendly brand, Reformation, and ever since the 'Meghan effect' has wiped it from stock. Luckily, Marks & Spencer has just launched a £39.50 dupe in time for summer, and we're adding it to our baskets.

Linen Striped Shirt Dress, £39.50, Marks & Spencer

Effortlessly elegant, M&S has reimagined the classic striped shirt as a linen-blend midi dress, complete with a neat collar, top pockets and a button-through design. Ultra-flattering thanks to its waist-cinching belt, we can see this timeless frock paired with a denim jacket and gladiator sandals for a more casual vibe. Heading out on date night? Add statement earrings, wedges and a coordinating clutch bag into the mix.

Meghan wore her Reformation dress to visit Kingfisher Bay Resort in Fraser Island

Meghan's Reformation 'Pineapple Dress' was an instant hit with fashion fans – and it's become one of her most iconic looks. Boasting a thigh-high split, it was certainly a daring choice for the royal, and one that had fans swooning.

Accessorised to perfection, the Duchess completed her beach outfit with her Karen Walker Northern Lights sunglasses and her Birks diamond bracelet. Layering her Adina Reyter pavé teardrop necklace with the Pascale Monvoisin Cauri Nº2 necklace, Meghan tied her brunette locks into a Brigitte Bardot inspired updo.

She accessorised with her Karen Walker Northern Lights sunglasses

Marks & Spencer's new-in range is stocked with the chicest summer syles, and we've recently spotted another royal dupe.

The brand is selling a similar version of Kate Middleton's favourite wedge espadrilles, and at £22.50 they're an absolute bargain! Holly Willoughby is also a fan, teaming the espadrilles with a pretty floral dress for a recent photoshoot with M&S.

It's thought that royals gravitate towards espadrilles during the summer as they're laid-back and casual enough for low-key, outdoor events, yet still elevated enough to team with anything from a dress to tailored trousers.

