M&S' new Ghost collection is here - and Kate Middleton would love it

Get excited, because the next drop from Marks & Spencer's collection with royal-favourite brand Ghost has arrived!

This time around, we've spotted some incredible lookalikes for some of the Duchess of Cambridge's fan-favourite summer dresses.

One such frock is the pretty blue wrap dress featured in the range, which could be twins with Kate's own Ghost 'Anouk' dress, which she wore to clap for the NHS during the first UK lockdown in 2020. Her choice immediately sold out everywhere, so this could be your chance!

Floral dress, £69, M&S X Ghost

And doesn't this floral midi look similar to Kate's sellout Faithfull The Brand number? Costing £69, it's a pretty penny compared to Kate's £180 frock, too - and we love the similar lilac tones.

Floral dress, £69, M&S X Ghost

The Duchess originally wore the dress to visit The Nook children's hospice back in June 2020. Kate is royal patron of East Anglia's children's hospices, and opened the facility herself back in November 2019 - no doubt it was a special day for her as one of her first engagements back following the first coronavirus lockdown.

Floral V-neck dress, £69, M&S X Ghost

At the time, she teamed her outfit with one of her favourite pairs of espadrilles, which we've also found a similar version of at Crew Clothing for just £44.25.

Also in M&S' new offering is a pretty top which also gives us royal vibes, as well as a number of other fun and feminine frocks. We could see Kate rocking any of it, and she easily could - because she's shopped at M&S on a number of occasions.

Multi floral dress, £89, M&S X Ghost

The royal has sported a pair of bargain trainers from the British brand, as well as an affordable blue floral dress and one of her favourite pink trouser suits.

Of course, Ghost is also one of her go-to labels for dresses - Kate has stunned in a number of frocks from the mid-luxury line, including in her beautiful 10th anniversary portrait with Prince William. It's her dream collaboration!

