Princess Eugenie looks chic in striking floral dress - get the look for under £30

Princess Eugenie has an array of stunning floral dresses in her wardrobe, often opting to rock them with white trainers for an effortlessly chic look.

On Wednesday, the 32-year-old royal took to Instagram to share a beautiful photo of herself walking hand-in-hand through a park with her husband Jack Brooksbank and her one-year-old son August. Marking her birthday, Eugenie styled a striking floral dress from Claudie Perlot as a setting sun created an idyllic backdrop through the trees.

Eugenie's dress is one of her favourites in her collection of floral frocks, and features sheer balloon sleeves, ruffled cuffs, a figure-flattering waist belt and striking ruffled hem.

The royal mother kept it casual for her springtime walk, adding her favourite 'Nine Sneakers' from vegan brand Loci.

"What a birthday to celebrate in the park with my boys," the royal mum lovingly wrote. "Thank you Xx."

Princess Eugenie shared the heartwarming photo to mark her birthday

Fans fell in love with the sweet snap, as one said: "Happy birthday, this is such a sweet photo," and a second posted: "Beautiful picture for your birthday. God bless you and your family."

A third added: "First steps, happy birthday," while many more shared birthday wishes for the 32-year-old.

Princess Eugenie's exact dress has sadly sold out, but it's so simple to emulate the royal's effortless off-duty style with our edit of similar dresses available on the highstreet right now.

Daisy Midi Dress, £49, Nobody's Child

New Look floral print dress, £25.99, ASOS

August celebrated his first birthday last month, and to mark the occasion, Eugenie shared some never-before-seen photos of her young son. The photos came from a ski trip that the family went on and she shared an adorable shot of the tot at a baby group with a sticker of his name on his back.

"Happy 1st Birthday to our little hero Augie. You are such a special soul that brightens every room with your smile and wave. You have made us so very proud. We love you!" she wrote in the caption, alongside a string of blue heart emojis.

