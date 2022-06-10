Love Meghan Markle's pinstripe summer dress? Marks & Spencer has a £35 version

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

The Duchess of Sussex has a distinct sense of style, and among her favourite fashion trends is the timeless pinstripe print.

Back in 2018, during an official tour of Australia, Meghan stepped out in a number of stripey styles, including a $218 grey and white linen dress from the eco-friendly label, Reformation.

Back in 2018, Duchess Meghan stepped out in a striped linen dress from Reformation

Pictured alongside Prince Harry as the couple enjoyed a visit to Fraser Island, the brunette beauty accessorised her outfit with brown strappy sandals by Sarah Flint and statement Karen Walker sunglasses.

Sweeping her glossy hair into a low chignon with loosely hanging strands, the royal sported a glowing complexion as she teamed a soft, smokey eyeshadow with rosy blusher and nude lipstick – simply stunning!

Linen Blend Striped Midi Dress, £35, Marks & Spencer

A fan favourite, Meghan's dress unsurprisingly sold out after her appearance, but with summer on the horizon, we've just found the dreamiest lookalike from Marks & Spencer – and it's royally chic.

Priced at an affordable £35, this lovely linen number is perfect for heatwave weather. Cut to a regular fit, the strappy cami design is ultra-breathable, while its square neck and button-up front lend an elegant edge.

The royal accessorised with statement Karen Walker sunglasses

Heading out for a garden party or a picnic in the park? Style your new favourite dress with black sandals, a denim jacket and a rattan tote bag. Getting glammed up for summer celebrations? Add silver droplet earrings, espadrille wedges and a white clutch bag.

WATCH: See Meghan Markle's Epic Fashion Transformation

Marks & Spencer's striped midi reminds us of another of Meghan's dresses, namely the $1,600 Altazurra design that she wore to the Queen Elizabeth II Conference Centre in London, with her then-fiancé Prince Harry.

Meghan owns a number of glamorous pinstripe dresses

Gracefully draping a black 'Dimmer' blazer by Camilla and Marc over her shoulders, Meghan completed the look with a pair of strappy heels from Tamara Mellon and an Oroton crossbody bag.

A huge fan of pinstripes, the Duchess has even added a sleek blazer version to her summer wardrobe. Pairing it with a black tank top, dark blue jeans, and a Panama hat as she watched a tennis match at Wimbledon, Meghan proved that there are endless ways to style this versatile print.

