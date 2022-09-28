Marks & Spencer's bamboo handle tote looks just like Princess Diana's Gucci bag

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Princess Diana's style is back in fashion - and so many of her classic 1990s designer looks are finding their way to the high street. Case in point: her favourite Gucci bamboo handle tote now has a lookalike at Marks & Spencer!

The Dune Distinguish Bamboo Handle Shopper is available in black and green, and is so similar to Princess Diana's bag.

Princess Diana teamed her Gucci bamboo handle tote with everything from designer dresses to her workout wear

While you can get the revamped Gucci version, which has been aptly dubbed ‘The Diana’ for about £3,600, the Dune doppelganger has a much lower price tag at £85 ($120).

Dune 'Distinguish' bamboo handle shopper, also in green, £85 / $120, Marks & Spencer

And if you want a bamboo handle tote specifically in brown or white, a là Princess Diana, Farfetch has lookalikes by V°73 you'll love.

V°73 bamboo-handle detail tote bag, £148, Farfetch

Like the Gucci tote, both of these high street carryalls feature a bamboo handle detail for that chic wow factor, and if you are wondering about versatility, just take a page from Princess Diana’s book.

Timeless: The Princess' bamboo handle totes were a go-to wardrobe staple

The Princess styled her bamboo handle tote with everything from jeans and a blazer, to sleek and simple daytime sheath dresses and even her iconic workout look: an oversized sweatshirt and bike shorts.

Dune's affordable twist on the Gucci bag is selling fast at M&S though! Don't worry if they sell out - you can find the totes at John Lewis and on the Dune London website, too.

