Remember Meghan Markle's winter wrap coat? New Look's version is SO similar

When it comes to autumn and winter fashion, Meghan Markle absolutely loves a wrap coat. A fan of the waist-cinching silhouette, the brunette royal owns a number of designer wrap coats in different shades, but there's one in particular that fans fell in love with.

Back in 2018, Meghan joined Prince Harry on a visit to the iconic Titanic Belfast in Northern Ireland, and she couldn't have looked more sophisticated in her beige Mackage coat.

WATCH: Meghan Markle's Fashion Transformation

Stepping out in the show-stopping style, Meghan completed her outfit with an ivory jumper by Victoria Beckham and an emerald Greta Constantine skirt. Of course, her designer threads came with a hefty price tag to match – her coat alone costs £850 – but that doesn't have to be the case.

One of New Look's most in-demand coats right now is the Cream Unlined Belted Long Coat, which retails at a more affordable £49.99.

Cream Unlined Belted Long Coat, £49.99, New Look

Extremely similar to Meghan's, it's adorned with a revere collared neckline, belted waist and side pockets, and it also comes in black, brown, grey and navy.

Made from recycled polyester, given Meghan's preference for eco-friendly brands, we reckon the royal would certainly approve.

Duchess Meghan looked so elegant in her Mackage wrap coat

Our advice? You better act quick because it's already listed as selling fast and we can see why. Infinitely versatile, it's the kind of coat that can be layered over jeans and a T-shirt to create a more smart-casual feel, or worn over workwear and dressy date night looks.

During her appearance in Northern Ireland, Meghan also sported a number of gorgeous accessories, including a pair of tan Jimmy Choo heels and a £185 handbag which had a particularly sentimental meaning behind it.

Pictured carrying a top-handle leather handbag by Charlotte Elizabeth, fashion insiders were quick to realise that the British designer, Charlotte Jones was actually a recipient of the Prince's Trust, an organisation that was originally founded by King Charles in 1976.

