The cutest bag Princess Kate ever carried just made a new appearance

Princess Kate normally carries a standard size handbag, or one of her signature clutch bag looks, but we've noticed that she has lately been embracing the mini bag trend.

In fact, the Princess of Wales has one of her favourites - the DeMellier Nano Montreal bag - in two different colours!

On Thursday Princess Kate stepped out carrying the DeMellier 'Nano Montreal' bag in toffee - but she has it in navy, too

On Thursday the Princess gave her go-to micro bag its latest outing, arriving in Scarborough alongside husband Prince William to highlight the work of two organisations, one which is helping to support young people's mental health, and the other is supporting the community with the rise of living costs.

The Nano Montreal in Toffee, £295 / $395, DeMellier

Princess Kate looked stunning wearing a beige knitted turtleneck dress beneath a matching overcoat, accessorising to perfection with a pair of beige heels and of course, her DeMellier arm candy.

The Princess of Wales with Prince George - and her favourite handbag - during the Platinum Jubilee in June

It was back in June that we saw Kate carrying the same bag on a trip to Cardiff, Wales with Prince William and their two eldest children Prince George and Princess Charlotte as part of Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations. It was available only for pre-order until October, but shoppers can now snap up their own royal-approved accessory.

Princess Kate was also seen wearing the navy version of the bag last month

The royal was seen her go-to micro bag in navy an outing last month as she visited Northern Ireland with Prince William for a series of royal engagements.

The Nano Montreal in Navy £295 / $395, DeMellier

Princess Kate looked elegant in a pale blue coat and Winser London pussybow blouse, accessorising with the DeMellier Nano Montreal in Navy - just one of the incredible TEN colours it's available in.

Princess Kate was first spotted with the bag in a rich toffee brown colour in 2021

The royal likely couldn't resist adding to her DeMellier collection after falling in love with the bag in toffee.

We first spotted the Princess of Wales with the Nano Montreal in the rich tan hue back in May 2021, when she teamed it with a red coat ahead of the launch of her Hold Still photography book.

We have to agree that the 'Nano Montreal' bag is irresistible. It costs £295 (a bargain when it comes to royal-approved handbags!) and boasts luxe hardware, a modern structured shape and an on-trend top handle.

The leather bag, which can be monogrammed for free, has a strikingly elegant design that would look lovely for work, as well as leisure.

We might have to get one in every colour...

