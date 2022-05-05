﻿
sarah jessica parker eyeshadow laura mercier sale

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

The eyeshadow Sarah Jessica Parker always wears is 50% off at Nordstrom Rack

Laura Mercier's Caviar Stick Eyeshadow is also loved by stars like Mandy Moore, Emilia Clarke and Priyanka Chopra

And Just Like That's Sarah Jessica Parker isn’t just known for her amazing fashion sense - you also can’t mistake the SJP signature beauty look that makes her eyes absolutely POP.

RELATED: Sarah Jessica Parker's favorite multi-tasking makeup finds for lips and cheeks

The secret to the Sex and the City icon's go-to smoky eye is Laura Mercier’s luxurious Caviar Stick Eyeshadow (regularly $29), which just happens to be nearly 50% off at Nordstrom Rack right now.

MORE: Carrie Bradshaw's one-shouldered blue dress is not as expensive as it looks

“I always have it,” revealed Sarah Jessica, who has used the creamy long-wearing formula for more than a decade, during an interview on Watch What Happens Live. “Because I don’t basically wear anything else.”

sarah jessica parker laura mercier eyeshadow stick sale blue

LAURA MERCIER Caviar Stick Eyeshadow, more colors, was $29 now $14.97, Nordstrom Rack

SHOP NOW

Also a favorite of stars including Mandy Moore, Emilia Clarke, Amy Adams and Priyanka Chopra, the Caviar Stick Eyeshadow isn’t just a must-have for A-listers and celebrity makeup artists.

It has also earned a 4.6-star rating out of 5 from shoppers.

sarah jessica parker eye makeup laura mercier

Sarah Jessica has been a fan of Laura Mercier Caviar Stick Eyeshadow for over a decade: 'I always have it, because I don’t basically wear anything else'

SHOP LAURA MERCIER AT NORDSTROM RACK

In fact, a whopping 72% of nearly 3,000 reviewers have given the easy-to-use eyeshadow stick, which is smudge-proof and lasts up to 12 hours, a perfect score of five stars.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Edit newsletter to get other shopping stories delivered straight to your inbox.

“So easy to apply and a lot less messy than powder eyeshadow! It gives you a shimmery look without the powder - and it lasts all day! I’m buying one in every color!” said one shopper.

Another raved, “Best eye color stick ever… Smooth application, gorgeous luster, beautiful rich color - I’ll never go back to powder again. Best part of all, it stays put all day even during a workout!”

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.

More on:

More about sarah jessica parker

More news

You're on HELLO!'s global site. Click to return to HELLO! India Go back