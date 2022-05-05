The eyeshadow Sarah Jessica Parker always wears is 50% off at Nordstrom Rack

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

And Just Like That's Sarah Jessica Parker isn’t just known for her amazing fashion sense - you also can’t mistake the SJP signature beauty look that makes her eyes absolutely POP.

RELATED: Sarah Jessica Parker's favorite multi-tasking makeup finds for lips and cheeks

The secret to the Sex and the City icon's go-to smoky eye is Laura Mercier’s luxurious Caviar Stick Eyeshadow (regularly $29), which just happens to be nearly 50% off at Nordstrom Rack right now.

MORE: Carrie Bradshaw's one-shouldered blue dress is not as expensive as it looks

“I always have it,” revealed Sarah Jessica, who has used the creamy long-wearing formula for more than a decade, during an interview on Watch What Happens Live . “Because I don’t basically wear anything else.”

LAURA MERCIER Caviar Stick Eyeshadow, more colors, was $29 now $14.97, Nordstrom Rack

Also a favorite of stars including Mandy Moore, Emilia Clarke, Amy Adams and Priyanka Chopra, the Caviar Stick Eyeshadow isn’t just a must-have for A-listers and celebrity makeup artists.

It has also earned a 4.6-star rating out of 5 from shoppers.

Sarah Jessica has been a fan of Laura Mercier Caviar Stick Eyeshadow for over a decade: 'I always have it, because I don’t basically wear anything else'

In fact, a whopping 72% of nearly 3,000 reviewers have given the easy-to-use eyeshadow stick, which is smudge-proof and lasts up to 12 hours, a perfect score of five stars.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Edit newsletter to get other shopping stories delivered straight to your inbox.

“So easy to apply and a lot less messy than powder eyeshadow! It gives you a shimmery look without the powder - and it lasts all day! I’m buying one in every color!” said one shopper.

Another raved, “Best eye color stick ever… Smooth application, gorgeous luster, beautiful rich color - I’ll never go back to powder again. Best part of all, it stays put all day even during a workout!”

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.