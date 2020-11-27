Elemis Black Friday 2020 deals includes 30% off Christmas sets and 35% off best-selling products

Skincare and beauty lovers will be thrilled with this year’s Black Friday deals from luxury skincare brand Elemis, available from today. With a generous 30% off Christmas gift sets and 35% off Elemis’ best-selling skincare products from the award-winning Pro-Collagen to Superfoods range, you’ll be spoiled for choice on what to treat yourself to. Plus, now is a good time to stock up on Christmas gifts for your loved ones.

Enter code SPECTACULAR at check out to get the discount on both the 35% off product and 30% Christmas gift promotions. Plus, get a free Elemis gift worth up to the value of £98 when you spend £100 after the discount has been applied.

Get 30% off Elemis Christmas sets this Black Friday

Shop our favourite Elemis Christmas set offers before they sell out…

Dynamic Resurfacing Flawless Favourites gift set, £42, was £60, Elemis

Ideal for those with dull or uneven skin tones, this gift set will help refine and resurface your skin, leaving you with a gorgeous glow. Included in this set is: Dynamic Resurfacing Facial Wash 200ml, Dynamic Resurfacing Facial Pads 60 pads, and Dynamic Resurfacing Gel Mask 15ml.

Pro-Collagen Stars of the Show gift set, £157.50, was £225, Elemis

For the ultimate anti-ageing gift set to up your skincare regime, look no further than the Pro-Collagen Stars of the Show gift set which includes eight wonderful products: Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm 50g, NEW Pro-Collagen Eye Revive Mask 15ml, Pro-Collagen Super Serum Elixir 15ml, Pro-Collagen Marine Cream 100ml, Pro-Collagen Insta-Smooth Primer 5ml, Pro-Collagen Overnight Matrix 30ml, a luxury cleansing cloth and premium vanity case.

Modern English Rose Body Duo gift set, £27.30, was £39, Elemis

Cleanse, nourish and comfort skin with this delightful gift set which is the perfect festive present. Your loved one will enjoy using the Modern English Rose Bath & Shower Milk 300ml and Modern English Rose Body Cream 200ml. Ooh la la!

Pro-Collagen Cleanse & Glow gift set, £47.60, was £68, Elemis

Elemis Pro-Collagen skincare lovers will adore this gift set which marries both skincare and candles. In the set (which you might want to keep for yourself!) comes a Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm 100g, Pro-Collagen Marine Cream 15ml, Luxury Cleansing Cloth and Soothing Glow candle 210g.

ULTRA SMART Pro-Collagen Spectacular gift set, £203, was £290, Elemis

How epic is this ULTRA SMART Pro-Collagen Spectacular gift set, which includes the popular ULTRA SMART Pro-Collagen Aqua Infusion Mask 10ml, ULTRA SMART Pro-Collagen Eye Treatment Duo, NEW ULTRA SMART Pro-Collagen Enviro-Adapt Day Cream 50ml and a handy Eye Tool + Pouch.

Get 35% off skincare from Elemis this Black Friday

See our favourite skincare and body care product offers from Elemis below…

Pro-Collagen Marine Oil, £43.55, was £67, Elemis

One of Elemis’ bestsellers, the Marine Oil is delicate on skin and helps to smooth the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. We love.

Pro-Collagen Marine Cream SPF 30, £56.55, was £87, Elemis

Another best-seller, this popular 3-in-1 anti-wrinkle moisturiser helps to improve fine lines, firmness, and hydration, all whilst protecting you from sun exposure. Now that’s what we call a multi-tasking product!

Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm, £28.60, was £44, Elemis

Melt away makeup and impurities with this gentle cleansing balm, which feels truly luxurious on the skin. This mineral oil-free formula is infused with rose, elderberry, starflower and nine essential oils that will invigorate the senses.

Pro-Collagen Tri-Acid Peel, £45.50, was £70, Elemis

Formulated with an 8% tri-acid complex of lactobionic, asiatic and mandelic acids, this powerful peel will help to remove dead skin cells to leave you with a smoother, plumper appearance.

Pro-Collagen Oxygenating Night Cream, £64.35, was £99, Elemis

Help your skin regenerate overnight with this clinically proven night cream which is jam-packed with hydration boosting ingredients.

Pro-Collagen Eye Revive Mask, £35.75, was £55, Elemis

Revive tired eyes with this relaxing eye mask from Elemis. Perfect for a Sunday night in!

T&C’s: Use code SPECTACULAR at elemis.com for the correct discount to be applied. Plus, choose a free gift when you spend £100 (after discount has been applied). You must select your free gift at checkout. Free gift also applies when you spend £100 on non-eligible products for discount. Choose your gift between your Day Gift including Pro-Collagen Rose Cleansing Balm 20g, Pro-Collagen Energising Marine Cleanser 30ml, Soothing Apricot Toner 50ml, Pro-Collagen Marine Oil 5ml and Pro-Collagen Marine Cream 30ml OR your Night Gift including White Flowers Eye & Lip Make-Up Remover 28ml, Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm 20g, Pro-Collagen Hydra-Gel Mask (1=1), Peptide4 Night Recovery Cream-Oil 30ml and Peptide4 Overnight Radiance Peel 10ml. Offers are not valid in conjunction with any other offer or codes and cannot be redeemed retrospectively. No cash alternative available. Price adjustments will not be made to previous purchases. Only one promotional code can be used per order. Free gifts may be changed or removed at any time. Where a free item is received as part of an offer and all or part of an order is refunded or cancelled the free item(s) must be returned with the product or your refund will be total due less the RRP of the item. We reserve the right to change and/or cancel the promotion at any time. Whilst stocks last. 30% off Christmas Sets valid until 27 November 11:59pm. 35% off full sizes, travel sizes, and supersizes valid until 01 December at 11.59pm.