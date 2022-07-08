Haircare by the cult beauty brand loved by Kim Kardashian, Hailey Bieber and Victoria Beckham is back in stock – what we're snapping up

Augustinus Bader’s signature blue and rose gold bottles have graced many a celebrity shelfie, with stars including Hailey Bieber, Kim Kardashian, Margot Robbie and Gigi Hadid all namechecking The Rich Cream as a must-have. And Victoria Beckham rates the brand so much that she collaborated with Professor Bader when launching her own skincare products under her eponymous beauty line.

So we were thrilled when Augustinus Bader added haircare to its roster, with six luxe products to deliver an A-list worthy ’do. Having originally sold out just weeks after launch, the full range is now back in stock. Here’s everything on our wish list for glossy, expensive and envy-inducing locks…

The Shampoo, $55, Augustinus Bader

Promising to cleanse and refresh whilst hydrating and moisturising the scalp and hair, this shampoo has a lightweight and gently foaming texture and will boost thickness and shine whilst increasing keratin production to create stronger hair structure. 100% of testers remarked that The Shampoo makes hair shinier whilst 99% agreed that it improved hair growth. Upgrade your washing routine with this hero product.

The Conditioner, $55, Augustinus Bader

If you struggle with tangles, dryness or frizz you’ll love the nourishing yet weightless formula of Augustinus Bader’s conditioner. Helping hair retain moisture, become more soft and supple and battle against breakage, it can also be used as a deep conditioning mask and left on for 5-30 minutes (or as long as your favourite Netflix series!). With some more impressive test results, 96% of users stated that it helped repair split ends, with 100% agreeing that it felt lightweight and made hair appear more shiny.

The Leave-In Hair Treatment, $50, Augustinus Bader

If your hair needs some extra TLC, look to a leave-in treatment. Garnering rave reviews with 100% of testers agreeing that hair felt and looked healthier after use, apply a small amount to the scalp, mid lengths and ends of damp hair and allow to air dry or blow dry. You’ll enjoy silky, shiny locks that feel more hydrated and resilient. You can use this treatment 2-3 times a week, or whenever you feel your hair needs a pick me up.

The Hair Oil, $50, Augustinus Bader

Containing a generous dose of nutrition for the hair shaft, give hair an instant transformation with this fast-absorbing oil naturally scented with rose and geranium. Use to detangle, smooth and de-frizz and hair will also look shinier, softer and more glossy. A beauty cupboard staple!

How Augustinus Bader products improve hair

Backed by three decades of research into healing and tissue repair which inspired the bestselling skincare range, the new hair products contain the brand’s unique TFC8 (Trigger Factor Complex) to support cell renewal and boost natural hair growth.

Professor Augustinus Bader identified similarities between the structure of the skin and the cells that form the scalp and hair follicles and adapted his patented technology to encourage hair regrowth. Expect stronger, fuller and more vibrant hair from root to tip, as well as the VIP treatment from the brand's packaging and formulas.

