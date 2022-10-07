Want thicker lashes and brows? Kim Kardashian fave Augustinus Bader's 2-in-1 serum has come to the rescue

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Kim Kardashian's beauty favorite has done it again! Famed for her on-point eyelashes and eyebrows, the Kardashians star will no doubt be a fan of her skincare go-to Augustinus Bader’s latest innovation, a 2-in-1 serum to help you achieve thicker, fuller lashes and brows.

Augustinus Bader's nourishing Eyebrow and Lash Enhancing Serum isn't a surface cosmetic boost. It actually gets to the root of the problem (no pun intended) by strengthening and revitalizing hair follicles so you’ll see lasting results via natural growth.

Kim prepped her skin with Augustinus Bader products for the 2022 Met Gala

How does it work? The serum helps promote the natural production of keratin for improved strength in your eyebrows and lashes, while also multi-tasking so your brows and lashes will thrive.

The brow and lash serum helps encourage growth by strengthening hair follicles

It gets to work helping reduce shedding, lock in moisture for a healthier appearance and prevent damage from environmental aggressors.

The Eyebrow and Lash Enhancing Serum, $150, Augustinus Bader

Reality star and beauty mogul Kim has Augustinus Bader in her beauty bag, famously prepping her skin with the luxury beauty brand's coveted products for her iconic appearance wearing Marilyn Monroe's sequin dress at the 2022 Met Gala.

Victoria Beckham, Jennifer Aniston, Margot Robbie and Gigi Hadid are also among Augustinus Bader's famous fans.

