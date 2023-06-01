AllSaints' summer collection has dropped - here's what to add to basket

Skip to main contentSkip to footer
AllSaints' summer collection has dropped - here's what to shop now
We predict a sell-out…

all saints summer collection
Arianna Chatzidakis
Arianna ChatzidakisCreative Content Director

Known for contemporary pieces and edgy styles, AllSaints is a favourite amongst influencers who like to look effortlessly put together. Simply ask any fashion enthusiast and we guarantee you they'll have a staple leather jacket from the upscale high-street brand hanging in their wardrobe. And we can see why - quality craftsmanship and versatile designs make the brand's pieces worth the investment.

Whatever the event this summer, AllSaints' new summer collection will see you through. From statement dresses to stylish swimwear, and oversized beach bags to metallic sandals, we predict that this latest fashion drop will be a sure-fire sell out. So, what are you waiting for? Snap up these must-have pieces before they're gone…

What to shop from the AllSaints summer collection:

all saints summer dress

Ideal for any monochrome lovers, this maxi dress will become your summer staple that will see you from sunrise to sunset.

$329, AllSaints

tie dye dress all saints

Add a pop of colour to your holiday wardrobe with this flattering midi dress. The drawstring ruching and asymmetric hem add a unique edge that we adore.

$299, AllSaints

metallic sandals all saints

You heard it here first: gladiator sandals are making a comeback. These ones from AllSaints boast a high-shine finish and trendy square shape.

$249, AllSaints

all saints blue silk dress

Made from a super soft silk blend fabric with delicate lace detailing at the back, this sophisticated number is on our summer occasionwear wishlist.

$429, AllSaints

metallic beach bag all saints

Beach bag, but make it fashion. Perfect for carrying all of your sunbathing essentials, this tote is easy to fold and pack away, making it ideal for short trips and weekend travelling.

$299, AllSaints

black swimsuit all saints

Designed with hidden support, you’ll feel comfortable and on-trend when wearing this cut-out swimsuit. Pair with sandals or wedges, depending on your mood.

$145, AllSaints

all saints white lace dress

Gothic meets romance in this gorgeous maxi dress. We particularly love the frill trims and elegant lace panelling.

$299, AllSaints

lace heels all saints

Strappy sandals are essential for summer, and we expect this pair to sell out in an instant.

$419, AllSaints

