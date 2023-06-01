AllSaints' summer collection has dropped - here's what to add to basket

Known for contemporary pieces and edgy styles, AllSaints is a favourite amongst influencers who like to look effortlessly put together. Simply ask any fashion enthusiast and we guarantee you they'll have a staple leather jacket from the upscale high-street brand hanging in their wardrobe. And we can see why - quality craftsmanship and versatile designs make the brand's pieces worth the investment.
Whatever the event this summer, AllSaints' new summer collection will see you through. From statement dresses to stylish swimwear, and oversized beach bags to metallic sandals, we predict that this latest fashion drop will be a sure-fire sell out. So, what are you waiting for? Snap up these must-have pieces before they're gone…