10 pieces from Ralph Lauren that scream 'Quiet Luxury'

Granted, we adore indulging in a wild trend every now and again, but our general wardrobe approach errs on the side of caution. Make no mistake, that doesn't mean playing it safe. Rather, we are calculated, meticulously searching for versatile pieces that will elevate our outfits without breaking the bank.

Encapsulated perfectly by the omnipresent 'Quiet Luxury' trend, this season (and beyond, for that matter) we're all about employing an air of restraint. Think suede slip-ons and elegant wide-leg jeans, we're lusting after pieces that look effortlessly expensive and exude timelessness.

How we chose the pieces

Since Ralph Lauren's inception in 1967, it has offered quality. With a classically American aesthetic at its core, the label is perhaps best known for its preppy polish. Naturally, it excels in chic shirts and sumptuous cable knits, but what fashion insiders are crying out for you to know is that, across the board, Ralph Lauren can be relied upon to deliver enduring elegance.

We combed through Ralph Lauren's new season and picked out the pieces that fit the Quiet Luxury bill, considering classic shapes, quality, versatility and longevity.

Hello! Fashion shares the Ralph Lauren pieces that scream Quiet Luxury:

The cool-girl cable knit

Cable Wool-Cashmere V-Neck Jumper Waist – Ralph Lauren

Featuring the label's iconic cable knit construction, this straight-fit vest is giving preppy cool. In a punchy blue hue, the piece can be layered over a balloon-sleeve poplin shirt and a pleated mini skirt for a look that plays with proportion.

The wide-leg jeans

High-Rise Wide-Leg Jean – Ralph Lauren

Without fail, dark denim always looks more luxe than its lighter wash counterparts. Created from Egyptian cotton and infused with a hint of stretch, Ralph Lauren's wide-leg jeans are categorically chic, and could even be worn in the workplace if you have a lenient dress code. Style with platform boots and a high drama blouse for maximum impact.

The asymmetric top

Satin One-Shoulder Top – Ralph Lauren

Crafted from smooth satin, this chocolate top is infused with a subtle sheen. The asymmetric design features a singular sleeve and the effect is super luxe. Team yours with sharp tailored trousers and minimalist heels for the ultimate Quiet Luxury moment.

The sleek bucket

Leather Medium Bellport Bucket Bag – Ralph Lauren

A super wearable bucket bag will be worth its weight in accessory gold. The rich brown hue lends itself to practically any colourway, and its slouched opening adds an element of casual cool. Crafted from Italian vachetta calfskin leather, it is lined with bonded suede and features elegant brass hardware.

The timeless trench

Faux Leather-Trim Trench Coat – Ralph Lauren

Thought a stylish raincoat was something of a misnomer? Think again. A classic trench is a key layering piece, and yet, during inter-season transitional periods when a downpour is likely, it offers little comfort. Ralph Lauren has come through with the goods. Its hooded trench is enhanced with water-repellent properties, but beyond merely functionality, it also looks extremely luxe. Style yours with a crisp white shirt and dark flares or over a denim boilersuit.

The reversible bomber

RL-Logo Reversible Bomber Jacket – Ralph Lauren

It's giving sports luxe, even if you're allergic to exercise. Bombers are a great way of injecting an outfit with a dose of casual cool, and this navy baseball-style version features a lustrous satin interior that can be reversed and worn as the main finish. Style yours with cargo pants and sleek mules this season.

The neutral blazer

Double-Breasted Twill Blazer – Ralph Lauren

No outerwear arsenal is complete without a hardworking blazer, and this lightweight birch tan piece will make for an excellent neutral addition this season. With a classic double-breasted silhouette, use yours to calculatedly dress up an otherwise slouchy white tee.

The suede slip-ons

Londyn Suede Mule - Ralph Lauren

If you're constantly rushing to get dressed in the morning, these suede flats will serve as a seriously stylish afterthought. Versatile and practical in equal parts, the no-frills pointed mule design feels effortlessly smart. The soft camel hue is refined and neutral, and these would look great with a striped poplin shirt and cropped cigarette trousers.

The classic satchel

Scarf-Trim Leather Medium Farrah Satchel – Ralph Lauren

A chic top-handle bag will forever be in style, and we adore the label's Farrah design. In a supple chestnut leather, the piece feels sleek and ageless. For added interest, the handle is adorned with a refined paisley scarf and there is the option of a longer strap for maximum wearability.

The airy shirt dress

Belted Poplin Shirtdress – Ralph Lauren

Lightweight cotton poplin is a summer fabric hero, and this shirt dress takes full advantage. Airy and A-line, the shape is super unfussy, and the piece has the option of a removable belt depending on your preferred silhouette. Style yours with chunky trainers and an oversized raffia tote for a no-thoughts-required summer look.

