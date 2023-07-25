Missoma has released a £89 anklet that we know the Duchess of Sussex would love

The Duchess of Sussex's jewellery collection is categorically chic. From Maison Birks diamond earrings to her heirloom Cartier Tank Française timepiece, the 41-year-old is extremely au fait with the globe's key luxury jewellery makers, and that is reflected in the pieces she turns to for outfit elevation.

While many of the duchess' favourites boast price points well beyond our remit, she is not exclusively wedded to more expensive styles. Rather, Meghan also champions labels on the more affordable end of the spectrum, and one of her most relied upon is Missoma.

When Marisa Hordern launched the British brand from her kitchen table in 2008, she couldn't possibly have predicted how it would skyrocket into the fashion stratosphere.

Although from the outside the label resembles something of an overnight success, the process of securing fashion editor and A-list approval was a slow burn.

With a focus on quality and timelessness, Missoma creates pieces that defy fleeting trends, promising to last and endure within your jewellery collection.

"We don’t believe in fast fashion;" the brand writes. "We wear our pieces on repeat. Season-less collections that shine solo, or can be stacked and layered for a new look, every time."

© Getty The Duchess of Sussex sporting Missoma's Rainbow Moonstone Beaded Leaf Bracelet during a visit to the University of Chichester in 2018

While in the past Meghan has been spotted in Missoma's gold signet and stacking rings, she also previously rocked its Rainbow Moonstone Beaded Leaf Bracelet, featuring lustrous white beads, interspersed with gold beads and botanical-inspired charms. The elegant beading infused her look with a certain relatable charm, a slightly down to earth appeal.

Now Missoma has come through with the goods and delivered another beaded piece that we reckon Meghan would totally love. Retailing at £89, its Good Vibes Multi Beaded Anklet is crafted from "mood-boosting gemstone beads and pearls", according to the label.

Good Vibes Multi Beaded Anklet – Missoma

Featuring mother of pearl, honey onyx, amazonite, tiger's eye and red quartz, the piece is playful yet subtle, and has a certain easy-breezy, Californian spirit. On the brand's website the anklet has even been styled alongside a footwear homage to Meghan's much-adored Hermès Oran sandals.

In the mood for even more cool-girl anklets? Keep scrolling…

How we chose the pieces

Style: Inspired by Meghan, we scoured the internet's top jewellery sites for stylish yet subtle anklets that used colourful beads as the main design feature.

Inspired by Meghan, we scoured the internet's top jewellery sites for stylish yet subtle anklets that used colourful beads as the main design feature. Quality: To ensure that your anklet will stand the test of time, where possible, we tried to pick pieces that feature semi-precious stones. As far as the chain materials go, options vary from gold-plated brass to sterling silver and more.

To ensure that your anklet will stand the test of time, where possible, we tried to pick pieces that feature semi-precious stones. As far as the chain materials go, options vary from gold-plated brass to sterling silver and more. Price: Variety is key, and while we have selected some more slightly pricier options by our favourite jewellery designers, we've also catered for those shopping on a budget with some more affordable options.

Hello! Fashion shares the most stylish beaded anklets to shop right now:

Best Beaded Anklets Treasure Beaded Anklet Crafted from gold-plated sterling silver, this piece by Astrid & Miyu has a beautiful, beachy appeal. Featuring gemstones ranging from peridots and pearl chippings to lavender quartzes and moonstones, it would look great alongside a lustrous pedicure. £75 AT ASTRID & MIYU

Turquoise Chip Anklet Orelia's affordably priced Turquoise Chip Anklet would make for an excellent choice if you're looking to inject your jewellery look with a super subtle pop of blue. The boldness of the hue has a certain youthful spirit running through - team yours with crocs and a bucket hat for maximum Gen-Z vibes. £25 AT ORELIA

18ct Yellow Gold and Rose Quartz, Blue Agate and Mother-of-pearl Anklet The Alkemistry Constructed from 18ct yellow gold and threaded with soft pastel rose quartz, blue agate and mother-of-pearl stones, this piece by The Alkemistry is ideal if you're looking to treat yourself. Style yours with a minimalist black mule to allow the delicate sheen to take centre stage. £195 AT SELFRIDGES

Ruby, Emerald, Tiger's Eye & 14kt Gold Anklet Jia Jia Handcrafted in New York, this anklet by Jia Jia has a slightly moodier appeal, thanks to rich ruby and earthy tiger's eye stones. Team yours with tan leather wedges and a strapless black midaxi for a chic summer style moment. £370 AT MATCHES FASHION

Anklet With Blue Stones Steeped in playful, surfer-girl vibes, this piece by Thomas Sabo champions the scope of blue. Handcrafted from 925 sterling silver, this anklet combines imitation turquoise disc peals with white agate and faux lapis lazuli. Pair with frayed denim for a rustic look. £149 AT THOMAS SABO

Gili Anklet Featuring glass beads, jade, quartz, agate and a cultured ricewater pearl on the lobster clasp, this anklet by Anni Lu is seriously joyful. Pick our your favourite hue from its rainbow selection and champion that shade via an all-in-one.

£75 AT ANNI LU

Constance Mother of Pearl Multi Colour Beaded Anklet Crafted from 21ct gold-plated recycled brass, this piece by Ottoman Hands is fun and super vibrant. Echo the central rich red hue in your clutch or via a pair of cool-girl frames. £55 AT OTTOMAN HANDS

