Marks & Spencer's Christmas cushions will get you in the festive mood The festive designs start at just £7.50

The Christmas countdown is well and truly on, with celebrities including Rochelle Humes and Stacey Solomon showing how they have already decorated their homes for the festive season. And if you're still looking for the perfect finishing touches to your own Christmas decorations, look no further than Marks & Spencer, who have launched a range of covetable Christmas cushions from just £7.50.

From multi-coloured sequins to traditional Christmas checks, there's something to suit every theme among the collection of almost 30 cushions, with the reversible sequin cushions sure to be a favourite among fans of festive sparkle. The £10 cushion is available in gold, pink and duck egg, with a soft fabric side on the reverse that you can keep on your sofa long after the festivities are over.

Reversible sequin cushion, £10, Marks & Spencer

Other highlights include the LED light up cushions that will add a kitsch touch to your Christmas décor. With its twinkly light print and soft wool fabric, the Merry and Bright cushion (£25) is a particular favourite.

Merry & Bright Christmas cushion, £25, Marks & Spencer

But that's not all; if you're looking for a luxurious finishing touch to your very own winter wonderland, you'll love the pure wool Mongolian cushions. Available in teal, ochre and charcoal, these cuddly cushions feature in the M&S advert and are selling out fast.

Pure wool Mongolian cushion, £45, Marks & Spencer

Marks & Spencer is proving to be your one-stop shop for all things Christmas, and as well as selling a vast array of Christmas decorations and homeware, the high street store has been delighting shoppers with its festive food and clothing, too.

Noel Christmas cushion, £17.50, Marks & Spencer

Cheese fans were excited to see that M&S has released it's first-ever cheddar cheese advent calendar, the 'Collection Cheese Advent Calendar', bursting with 24 bars of their best Cheddar for only £15. Meanwhile, the ever-popular M&S Beauty Advent Calendar – worth over £300 – flew off the shelves when it was released in October, and quickly sold out online. Can they do no wrong?!

