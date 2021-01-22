Marks & Spencer has a huge sale on super chic bedding sets right now 

During the first lockdown we were all outside going on walks and painting our fences, the second lockdown we were on our sofa watching Christmas movies and wrapping presents and if you're anything like this particular writer, lockdown 3.0 is more of a slob fest spending more and more time getting our beauty sleep. Let's face it - waking up early is a thing of the past and we've ditched evening zoom calls with pals for a night watching Bling Empire tucked up in bed. If you're similar, maybe you're thinking you might want to invest in some new bedlinen to jazz up your bedroom, If so, get on Marks & Spencer because we've spotted a pretty awesome 20% offer taking place.

From patterned sets to 700 thread counts and duvets and pillows, we're getting seriously giddy for bedtime thanks to these bargains.

First up, if you're thinking your duvet needs replacing, there's an incredible deal on a 4.5-tog duvet which features clever Temperature Comfort technology, to ensure you always enjoy a comfortable night's sleep. The specially finished fabric warms you up when it's cold, and helps draw heat away from your body on warmer nights. Genius!

Temperature Comfort 4.5 Tog Duvet, from £31.60, M&S

White bed linen needn't be boring, and M&S has a couple of sets on sale that have gorgeous texture details which give a plain white bedspread a little something to jazz it up. This dobby bedding set below also comes in different colours.

Iris pure cotton spotty dobby bedding set, from £47.20, M&S

If you're looking to brighten up your bedroom - how about a playful Dalmatian print bed set? We think this is super cute - and rather chic actually. What's more, this set features a reversible design, so you can mix and match between two colour-ways.

Dalmatian print bedding set, from £14, M&S

If florals are more your thing (florals, for spring? Groundbreaking), you must check out this divine bedding. The Harriet set will add a delightful charm to your bedroom decor. It's crafted from sustainably sourced, textured cotton, and has StayNew technology which keeps the design crisp and colourful for longer.

Harriet floral bedding set, from £39.60, M&S

There are plenty more on offer but M&S home deals don't stay around for long, so you must be quick

