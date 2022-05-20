14 best Marks & Spencer's Queen's Jubilee buys to celebrate in style In partnership with Marks & Spencer

Whether you’re hosting a Royal Jubilee street party, perfect picnic or a small get-together in your home, or you simply want to commemorate Her Majesty’s 70-year reign with some delightful souvenirs, Marks and Spencer has you covered.

From Union Jack bunting to incredibly cute Corgi cushions, and reusable tote bags to decorative cups, we’ve rounded up the very best Jubilee home and party essentials from to snap up from the high-street retailer. But you better act quick – these are sure to be a sell-out!

Shop the best of the M&S Jubilee collection

Best M&S Jubilee party accessories

Jubilee Bunting, £6, Marks and Spencer

No Jubilee party would be complete without some Union Jack bunting, right?

Sending your guests home with a thank you present? This reusable Platinum Jubilee tote bag will make the ideal gift.

Rainbow Layer Cake, £30, Marks & Spencer

This six-layered sponge cake will have your guests coming back for more.

Ultimate Afternoon Tea Selection, £20, Marks & Spencer

Containing pretty much everything you need to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee in style, this epic hamper from M&S includes drinks, food and disposable cutlery.

Best M&S Jubilee home décor

Light Up Cushion, £17.50, Marks & Spencer

This regal cushion will look glorious on your sofa. Plus, did we mention it lights up?

Embroidered Queen's Guards Bolster Cushion, £25, Marks & Spencer

Or opt for something more playful, like this super cute guards cushion.

Set of 3 Jubilee Tea Towels, £9.50, Marks & Spencer

Tea-time will be made all the merrier with these joyous kitchen must-haves.

Velvet Jubilee Bolster Cushion, £19.50, Marks & Spencer

Feel all patriotic with this Union Jack inspired accessory.

Best M&S Jubilee fashion

Sandals, £45, Marks & Spencer

Strike a pose in these red rope sandals. We love.

Dress, £35, Marks & Spencer

This blue airy dress is perfect for the warm weather we’re hoping to have over the Jubilee weekend.

Bag, £39.50, Marks & Spencer

Affordable picnic bag? We love this one from M&S.

Kids corgi T-shirt, £6, Marks & Spencer

Children will love this sweet corgi T-shirt, featuring the Queen’s favourite dog breed.

Kids Pyjamas, from £12, Marks & Spencer

Bedtime will be a breeze when the kids are wearing these cool pyjamas!

5pk Cool & Fresh™ British Socks, £12, Marks & Spencer

Add a British touch to any outfit with these cosy socks.

Pure Cotton Jubilee Bodysuit, £5, Marks & Spencer

How adorable is this Jubilee bodysuit? So cute!

Shop the M&S Jubilee must-haves in-store and online.