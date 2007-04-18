Madonna and kids visit David's former orphanage home

Nestling comfortably in the arms of his adoptive mother, Madonna, David Banda waved cheerily to onlookers and - in a sign of just how well he's settled into the famous pop family - blew kisses at the encouragement of his big sister Lourdes. The happy scene came as the singer and her children visited the remote orphanage in Malawi where 18-month-old David used to live.



Madonna received a jubilant welcome from hundreds of singing youngsters at the Home of Hope after a two-hour journey from the luxury lodge where she has been based. The American superstar, who wore an African-style shawl around her waist, told reporters that "it felt great" to be back.



According to witnesses the little boy also got a chance to spend time with his natural father Yohane Banda, while Madonna chatted to youngsters elsewhere in the home.



During the trip the 48-year-old singer pledged to continue her support for the impoverished community, and even take on the running of the refuge. "I might take over the orphanage because the pastor here is getting old and is about to retire," she said, adding: "If Malawians work hand in hand with me I will still help Malawi."



This could be the first of many trips back to the area as she has intimated she may build a home for her family and spend up to a month each year there overseeing the charity projects she is funding.