The Love Don't Cost A Thing singer gazes proudly at her husband at a ceremony during which he was honoured in front of an audience that included Stefano Gabbana
Photo: © Getty Images
Click on photos to enlarge
Jennifer and her husband are currently in Milan, where Marc was scheduled to make his Italian stage debut at a festival celebrating Latin American culture
Photo: © Rex
2 JULY 2008
After wowing his Spanish fans with a string of gigs, crooner Marc Anthony has turned his attentions towards yet another Mediterranean country - Italy. Together with beautiful wife Jennifer Lopez and their baby twins Emme and Max, the singer jetted to Milan earlier this week - where he also picked up an honourary award.
In town for his first ever performance in Italy - at a festival celebrating Latin American culture - the new dad was feted in front of an audience that included fashion design maestro Stefano Gabbana as proud Jennifer looked on.
"We wanted to honor him for his unquestionable artistic value," enthused a Milanese councillor. "And also thank him for having chosen Milan for his first ever concert in Italy."
While Marc has been busy getting ready for his big moment on stage, his superstar wife has been equally as occupied - with hitting the city's famous shops. She's been spotted stocking up on baby clothes for her four-month-old twins.